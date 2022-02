On Thursday, February 17, World No. 68, Hugo Gaston will challenge the first seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 16 of the Open 13 Provence 2022. The Greek player won one and lost one of the group stage matches in the ATP Cup. Stefanos Tsitsipas performed remarkably well in the Australian Open, where he went up till the semi-finals but lost to the World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev (6-7, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6). In the ATP Rotterdam, after beating Jiri Lehecka in the semi-finals (4-6, 6-4, 6-2), Tsitsipas faced Felix Auger Aliassime in the finals. However, he lost to the Canadian (6-4, 6-2). As the first seed in the Open 13 Provence 2022, Tsitsipas will be facing Hugo Gaston in the second round.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO