ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MoneyGram (MGI) to be Acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners for $11 Per Share, $1.8 Billion Deal

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) and Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (MDP) announced a definitive agreement under which funds affiliated with MDP will acquire all outstanding shares of MoneyGram for $11.00 per share in...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

MoneyGram to be bought by Madison Dearborn for about $1 billion

MoneyGram International Inc., one of the largest money-transfer services in the U.S., agreed to be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners for about $1 billion in cash. The private equity firm will pay $11 a share for Dallas-based MoneyGram, the companies said Tuesday in a statement. The price is 23% higher than the closing price Monday. Madison Dearborn also agreed to refinance $799 million of the target's debt.
BUSINESS
Dallas News

Dallas-based MoneyGram to be taken private in $1.8 billion deal with Chicago firm

Dallas-based MoneyGram International Inc. will be taken private in a $1.8 billion deal with a Chicago investment firm intended to accelerate the money transfer company’s push into digital payments. But the deal terms with Madison Dearborn Partners also contain a “go-shop” period, giving MoneyGram’s board of directors until March...
DALLAS, TX
Coinspeaker

MGI Stock Jumps 19% as MoneyGram Prepares for Takeover from Madison Dearborn

MoneyGram’s Chief Executive Officer Alex Holmes will remain at the helm of affairs in the company following the completion of the buyout. The stock of American cross-border P2P payments and money transfer company, MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) closed Tuesday’s trading session up 19.55% to $10.71 following the news of the firm’s acquisition by Madison Dearborn Partners LLC (MDP). As reported by Reuters, the acquisition deal is worth $1.8 billion as Madison Dearborn will seek to offset the close to $800 million debt the company is currently owing.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Verge

Crypto exchange Binance.US is reportedly dealing with an SEC investigation

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the relationship between the US branch of cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two trading firms that have ties to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, as reported by The Waall Street Journal. The two firms, Merit Peak Ltd. and Sigma Chain AG, serve as market makers that continually buy and sell crypto on Binance.US, helping to lower price volatility.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Holmes
Seekingalpha.com

Amazon has $1 trillion of untapped value, Third Point's Dan Loeb is said to argue

Activist investor Dan Loeb of hedge fund Third Point believes that Amazon has about $1 trillion of untapped value between its e-commerce business and its Amazon Web Services cloud unit. Loeb made the comments on a call to the hedge fund's investors today that discussed the fund's 2021 performance, according...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MoneyGram stock soars after buyout deal with Madison Dearborn valued at $1.8 billion, including debt

Shares of MoneyGram International Inc. MGI, +19.16% soared 19.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, as a trading halt for news was lifted, after the digital payments company announced an agreement to be acquired by private-equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC (MDP) in a cash deal valued at $1.8 billion, including $799 million in debt. Under terms of the deal, MDP will pay $11.00 for each MoneyGram share outstanding, which represents a 22.9% premium to Monday's closing price of $8.95. With about 91.7 million shares outstanding as of Oct. 27, the per-share price implies a market capitalization for MoneyGram of $1.01 billion. The deal includes a 30-day "go-shop" period, in which MoneyGram can solicit alternative acquisition proposals. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022, MoneyGram will continue to operate under the MoneyGram brand and be led by current Chief Executive Alex Holmes. The stock has soared 37.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Almost Double, According to Wall Street

Its focus on whole-person virtual care is a key competitive advantage. The company has been increasingly opting for new high-growth businesses. Teladoc has guided for robust fiscal 2021 revenues. A darling of the stock market for most of 2020 and early 2021, Teladoc Health's (NYSE:TDOC) share prices are currently down...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $52M BTC From Gemini To Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just transferred $52,450,677 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini, and the investor then sent these funds to Coinbase. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Dearborn Partners#Moneygram#Financial Advisors#Board Of Directors#Mgi#Streetinsider Premium#Moneygram International#Llc#Mdp#The Moneygram Board
WSB Radio

Frontier to acquire Spirit Airlines for $6.6 billion deal

There may be one less low-cost air carrier in the future. Frontier has signed a deal to buy Spirit Airlines in a cash and stock deal. The $6.6 billion sale will create the nation’s fifth-largest carrier, The Associated Press reported. The deal was reached over the weekend, but the...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Maersk Adds US Final-Mile Network In $1.8 Billion Deal

A.P. Moller – Maersk announced Wednesday the acquisition of U.S.-based forwarder Pilot Freight Services in a $1.8 billion deal. The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions that are transforming the company historically known as a shipping line into a global logistics outfit. Headquartered in Glen Mills,...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

The NYSE Could Become the World's Biggest Crypto and NFT Marketplace

Could the NYSE become the financial exchange of the metaverse?. The NYSE put in a trademark application that could open the way for it to become a marketplace for NFTs and cryptocurrencies. The application includes virtual reality and digital wallet software. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) surprised crypto observers...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

The traditional IPO process is a scam

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When I first told people Amplitude was doing a direct listing, many were skeptical. I kept getting hit with comments like, "Don't you need to be a big consumer brand like Spotify or Slack to pull that off? Does the difference in dilution really matter? Is it really worth the risk to do something new?"
MARKETS
pymnts

India’s DealShare Hits $1.7B Valuation After $210M Funding Round

DealShare, an Indian social commerce platform, has raised $210 million in Series E funding, according to a report Thursday (Feb. 17) from The Economic Times of India. $45 million came from the wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, bringing DealShare’s valuation to $1.7 billion. Other investors in the round included Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investments Group, Kora Capital, Unilever Ventures and Alpha Wave Global.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

XRP Rival Scores New Partnership as US Crypto Exchange Adopts Its Stablecoin On-Ramp

Crypto exchange Okcoin now supports the Stellar USD Coin (USDC) on-ramp after inking a partnership deal with Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), the non-profit organization behind Stellar (XLM). The SDF says that USDC on Stellar enables fast and cheap cross-border financial transactions on the decentralized network focused on cross-currency payments. “This...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy