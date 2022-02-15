ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

$50k cut on East LA 2-bedroom; $61k chop on Highland Park bungalow; $11k slice on Eagle Rock 2-on-a-lot

By Jennifer Rodriguez
theeastsiderla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. East LA 2-bedroom:...

www.theeastsiderla.com

Comments / 0

Related
southbmore.com

Featured Listing: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home with a Private Patio and Parking Pad, Just Steps to Latrobe Park

Sponsored Post from Key Group at Cummings & Co. Realtors:. Enter through the front door and you are greeted with natural light and exposed brick walls in the living room. A large chef’s kitchen is designed with excellent counter space, a beautiful backsplash, and custom cabinets. The kitchen includes french doors that lead into a fenced in back patio- the perfect place to host a party! The second floor boasts two large bedrooms with ample closet space and a centrally located spa-like bathroom. The basement includes laundry and storage. The home is completed with the ultimate city luxury-a parking pad! Great location within Locust Point- walk to numerous bars, restaurants and shopping. Latrobe Park is just a few steps away and Fort McHenry is a half mile walk/jog!
BALTIMORE, MD
Rapid City Journal

2 Bedroom Home in Hill City - $680,000

GREAT BLACK HILLS PACKAGE! **Borders USFS **Creek running through **TWO lots! **30x40 Excellent Shop Building! **19x64 full length lean-to on shop **28x30 detached garage **RV carport **Comfortable clean well-kept manufactured home. **Great covered outdoor living decks/porches for relaxing or entertaining. This nice Black Hills property has CREEK running through and borders USFS for great hiking and horseback riding right from home. Level land, association water, and second lot for whatever you want to do. Covenant protected with road district so roads are well kept and just off paved highway. Between Sheridan Lake and Pactola Lake in the very heart of the Beautiful Black Hills near Hill City and all the great recreation that the Black Hills have to offer! Nice package on a great piece of land! Most of the land is currently in the flood plain though sellers have never had water near the buildings. When Hwy 385 is re-done and a larger culvert is put in, the sellers think that will change the flood zone.Add it up - 2 lots bordering usfs with community well 175,000 each = 350,000 septic and infrastructure = 50,000 manufactured home/decking/addition =100,000 detached garage = 35,000 shop beefy built and all the lean-tos =160,000 carport/greenhouse shed = 5,000 Total - $700,000.
HILL CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Rock#Bungalow#Highland Park#Kitchen Appliances#Chop#Housing List#Eastside
advocatemag.com

Eagles’ nest falls from tree at Lake Highlands Park

The eagles’ nest, which had been built in a tree at Lake Highlands Park, fell Tuesday afternoon. Maria Hasbany, the District 9 Park and Recreation board member, said the nest was taken by the Fish & Game Warden after it fell. Urban biologists found evidence of only one egg....
ANIMALS
bhhschicago.com

935 Forest Avenue #1

BRAND NEW Spectacular Gorgeous Gut Rehab! Everything is new--electric-plumbing-floors-appliances etc etc! 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, THREE Fireplaces on two levels and this rehabbed saved all the vintage charm with amazing details. Polished Hardwood floors, Subzero & Bosch appliances in a gourmet chef's kitchen with a full pantry. Beautiful dining room, gigantic family room with a bar and sink and fireplace, and a living room spacious windows and a marble fireplace. Custom designed German kitchen cabinets with glass tops, high end bathrooms include custom tile, quartz countertops and shower sprays. Of course --central air and gas heat. Parking space behind building on private pad available for a reasonable extra amount or plenty of street parking. Full size NEW LG Washer/Dryer. Master bedroom with fireplace and a private bathroom. Backyard has a spacious deck and plenty of private landscaped outdoor space. This is a Prime Evanston location!! An incredible quiet street that is only FOUR blocks from the Lake Michigan and its amazing beaches. Metra Train, Purple Line EL and Northwestern University....Just a quick 2 minute drive and/or 10 minute walk away. The top elementary school in Evanston is within a block. Available Immediately. Welcome to your new HOME!
REAL ESTATE
theeastsiderla.com

The Keys to Your Heart in Altadena!

A sweet bungalow on a quiet cul-de-sac just east of Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena!. Native landscaping and a private front porch invite you into this gorgeous home. Throw open the French windows to let spring in with the lovely breeze and birds chirping. The classic finishes include Brazilian Cherry floors, handcrafted cabinetry, emerald soapstone counters and windows that bathe the property in natural light.
ALTADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Architectural Digest

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Bassist Flea Lists Michael Maltzan– and Richard Neutra–Designed Property for $9.8 Million

A one-of-a-kind property with three unique structures has hit the market for $9.8 million. The Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist, Flea (his real name is Michael Balzary), is the seller, reports Dirt. The 5.7-acre desert property just outside Los Angeles features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom, midcentury-style house that was built by...
REAL ESTATE
theeastsiderla.com

Silver Lake Duplex in Prime Location

Duplex on a quiet street in the most sought-after area of Silver Lake. Walking distance to the Silver Lake Reservoir, Ivanhoe Elementary, and Atwater Village. Close to the Griffith Observatory, LA River bike path, Whole Foods and many great restaurants. The front unit is a 2bedroom 1bath, back unit (VACANT)...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bhhschicago.com

10447 S Corliss Avenue

Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in North Pullman, waiting on a family to call home. This unit offers a large eat-in kitchen, gated yard with space for parking, security system and plenty of storage. Home has in unit laundry and also a half bath in the basement. Move in Fee $700, Renters Insurance Required.
REAL ESTATE
theeastsiderla.com

Remodeled Highland Park Compound

Front Unit (2Br+1Ba) | Rear Unit (1Br+1Ba) | Offered at $1,249,000 |. Amazing fully remodeled craftsman home with additional rear unit, plus 2 car garage and HUGE storage room and basement!. Talk about value and potential! The front house is 2BR+1BA and a spacious 1,024 SF with charming original built-in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

'Succession' actress in Mt. Washington | $3.3 million Silver Lake home sale | Real estate experiment ends

The Grand Venue banquet hall on Los Feliz Boulevard has been denied permission to sell alcohol or to stay open until 2 am. The event space mainly hosts weddings, virtually all of which require alcohol, according to a Planning Department filing. The Grand Venue must now continue relying on caterers to use their own Type 58 alcohol licenses to serve alcohol, according to an appeal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bungalower

House of the Day: 2/1 Bungalow in Colonialtown asking $290,000

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow is located at 541 N. Shine Avenue [GMap] in Colonialtown South, just a few minutes away from the downtown YMCA, Lake Eola Park, Mills 50, and the Milk District. This 692 SF home features a sizeable front porch, original heart pine flooring, large windows for lots...
ORLANDO, FL
theeastsiderla.com

All Signs Point to Homes in Pasadena and Glassell Park

Three bedrooms, a single level layout and resort-like yard create the ideal home in Pasadena’s desirable Madison Heights district, a well-located enclave bordering South Pasadena and the San Rafael Hills. The gracious residence of 1939 vintage has been tastefully updated, presenting a sensible floor plan featuring formal living +...
PASADENA, CA
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: 2 bedroom home and misc.

1 CAR GARAGE – HOMER TWP. – MORGAN COUNTY – OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!!. Opportunity Knocks w/this approximate 1,300 square foot home situated on a large corner lot in Homer Township. Conveniently located off SR 78 & less than a minute from Burr Oak Lake. This home offers two bedrooms, one full bath & a sunroom. Additional features include an upgraded high efficiency furnace w/ AC, 1 car concrete block garage with a detached car port. Home has been vacant for a few years and is in need of repairs. This property would be great for a handyman, investor or perfect for boaters looking for a weekend getaway spot! Opportunity Knocks!!!
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
spartaindependent.com

Lakefront getaway comes with private dock and artist’s studio

This three-bedroom, three-bath lake home is situated on nearly three-quarters of an acre, with 45 feet on Spruce Lake. It offers a full view of the water, complete with an artist’s studio and tool shed. Your dock and boat launch are situated on the sunset point of Spruce Lake.
REAL ESTATE
Lake Geneva Regional News

2 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $255,240

The Elliot Ranch Plan is 1,332 square feet of living space with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Beautiful open floor plan with 9 8 ceilings throughout the home. The kitchen features designer 42-inch cabinets, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and a generous peninsula overlooking the breakfast area and flex space. The primary bedroom suite features a large, walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a dual bowl vanity and shower with a seat. You'll love the patio that sits outside the living room. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home built may vary.
WONDER LAKE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy