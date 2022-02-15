ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Were Motivated To Trade For Alec Burks, Cam Reddish

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers discussed a number of trade scenarios that would have ended up with Talen Horton-Tucker going to the Toronto Raptors. "I think they were active in terms of a couple of players...

AllLakers

Lakers: NBA Expert Explains Why Goran Dragic Won't Save LA

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and Senior Advisor Kurt Ramis opted to keep the current roster intact at the NBA trade deadline. Now, the Lakers only opportunity to improve their struggling roster is in the buyout market. The Los Angeles Lakers faithful are desperately hoping that acquiring a player via the...
FanSided

The New York Knicks and Lakers were reportedly close on a trade

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly very close on a trade hours before the trade deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania recently appeared as a guest on the “Real Ones” podcast with Raja Bell and Logan Murdock of The Ringer, where he discussed both his career and some behind the scenes of this past trade deadline.
AllLakers

Lakers: LeBron James is Chasing Kareem, Not Wins Says NBA Insider

This season hasn’t exactly been a cakewalk for Lebron James and the Lakers. Through Monday, LA is five games below .500 and seemingly destined for the postseason play-in tournament. Throughout their slog of a season, LeBron has maintained that this Lakers roster has the ability to start racking up...
AllLakers

Lakers Reported Offer to Boston For Dennis Schroder Revealed

The Lakers had opportunities to make moves by the February 10th trade deadline. There were reported deals with the Knicks and Magic, both of which rapidly disappeared as the deadline closed in. Those deals could've potentially brought guys like Terrence Ross or Cam Reddish out west. But one of the...
AllLakers

Lakers Listed As a Potential Destination For Tristan Thompson

The Lakers decided to stand completely still at the trade deadline. Although there were deals to be made and conversations that happened with other teams, they made the decision to not make a move. Because of that, every player that enters the buy-out market will be looked into seriously by...
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers keeping Russell Westbrook: They had no choice; they are stuck with him I UNDISPUTED

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers opted not to part ways with Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline, choosing instead to keep future assets rather than attaching them to Westbrook to dump his salary. Despite currently sitting in ninth in the West, the Lakers are reportedly quote: 'not ready to pull the ripcord on that Russell Westbrook experiment... they feel like the team, the coach, the coaching staff, everybody has not done enough to say this isn’t going to work. Russell Westbrook is a future Hall of Famer. There are different ways that he can be used.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Lakers had no choice but to keep Russ.
fox8live.com

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith: The Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All is not well in Tinsletown. The Los Angeles Lakers hold the 9th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-31 overall record. They are also currently on a 3-game losing streak. Having missed out on the trade deadline, the team that features the dream pairing...
FanSided

Anthony Davis injury sends Lakers fans into immediate panic

Following Anthony Davis’ injury against the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers have taken to Twitter and are very clearly panicking about his injury. More bad news for the Los Angeles Lakers. During Wednesday evening’s Lakers’ game against the Utah Jazz, Anthony Davis suffered a frightening injury on what appeared...
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers current roster will ‘probably’ be roster for next season too

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily in the 2021-22 season, as they are currently 26-31 and hold the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference standings. Despite the team’s struggles, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne revealed on the Brian Windhorst & the Hoop Collective podcast that the core of the Lakers’ 2021-22 roster is expected to remain the same next season.
NBC Sports

Lakers reportedly quiet at trade deadline in part because they didn’t want to take on money

The Lakers stood pat at the NBA trade deadline in large part because it was the right basketball move — their options were not that good and came at a high cost. Russell Westbrook and his massive contract were virtually untradable, and there isn’t a lot of demand around the league for Talen Horton-Tucker after his play this season, nor for Kendrick Nunn (who has yet to play this season due to injury). The Lakers’ most valuable trade chip was their 2027 first-round pick, and the return on that in a deal was not worth giving it up.
