Lakers Were Motivated To Trade For Alec Burks, Cam Reddish

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers opted not to part ways with Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline, choosing instead to keep future assets rather than attaching them to Westbrook to dump his salary. Despite currently sitting in ninth in the West, the Lakers are reportedly quote: 'not ready to pull the ripcord on that Russell Westbrook experiment... they feel like the team, the coach, the coaching staff, everybody has not done enough to say this isn’t going to work. Russell Westbrook is a future Hall of Famer. There are different ways that he can be used.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Lakers had no choice but to keep Russ.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO