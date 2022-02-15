BERA Adds to Management Team to Accelerate Growth

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today released a survey report titled Time to Accelerate your Data & Analytics Journey is Now on the maturity of data and analytics capabilities and future outlook across enterprises. The study, based on a WNS-commissioned survey conducted by Forrester Consulting, was designed to explore the role that data, analytics, and AI play in helping organizations achieve their strategic goals, and to highlight the challenges they face in becoming a data-driven enterprise. The survey polled 450 CXOs and senior decision-makers in the US, Europe, and APAC representing key industries including banking and financial services, consumer packaged goods, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and new age digital/ hi-tech businesses.
