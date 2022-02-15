ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BERA Adds to Management Team to Accelerate Growth

By Business Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERA.AI (“BERA”), the leading predictive brand technology system that links drivers of brand equity to business performance, today announced the appointment of Marsha Shapiro, Scott Turner and Jessica Baum to its management team. With aggressive plans to expand product capabilities and market reach following record Q4 growth, the company added a...

Chronicled, a Web3-Powered Network Within the Life Sciences Industry Receives Us$8.3 Million Funding From True Global Ventures, Who Is Backing for the First Time a Female Founder

True Global Ventures 4 Plus (TGV4 Plus) Fund has invested US$8.3 million into Chronicled, a company that focuses on establishing trust and automating transactions between trading partners in the Life Sciences Industry vis-a-vis the MediLedger Network. The Life Sciences Industry is uniquely complex in how pharmaceutical drugs move from manufacturers...
Gainsight Signals Rapid Growth with CFO Appointment

Brian Shelton joins from RealPage, where his experience working in capital markets and for a public company will be key as Gainsight prepares to scale. Gainsight, the Customer Success and Product Experience company, has named Brian Shelton its Chief Financial Officer. Shelton joins from RealPage, where he led the Finance team from 2014 through 2021, at which time the publicly held company was acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction that valued RealPage at approximately $10.2 billion. The company will rely on Shelton’s experience establishing and directing key business and financial processes as it prepares for rapid growth.
Paltalk Selects yellowHEAD to Lead Its Increased Marketing Efforts for Its Camfrog Application

Will Focus on ASO and SEO to Increase Usage and Revenue. Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, is pleased to announce it has selected yellowHEAD, an AI-powered performance marketing company that boosts growth with unified paid and organic strategies, for its Camfrog application.
SmartBug Media® Earns HubSpot Advanced CRM Implementation Accreditation

Leading Intelligent Inbound® Agency Joins Exclusive Group of Providers Trusted by HubSpot To Handle the Most Complex CRM Integrations. SmartBug Media— a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that specializes in Intelligent Inbound®, revenue operations, design and development — announced it has been named a HubSpot Advanced CRM Implementation Accredited partner. By earning this impressive distinction, SmartBug joins an exclusive group of providers designated by HubSpot as partners of choice for the most advanced and complex CRM integration projects, including at the enterprise level.
Vistar Releases Version 6.0 of Demand Side Platform

Advanced visual planning, granular bid management and enhanced data & inventory marketplace delivers maximum value for agencies & brands. Vistar Media, the leading global provider of software for digital out-of-home (DOOH), today announced version 6.0 of the Vistar Demand-Side Platform (DSP), which combines a highly visual out-of-home (OOH) media buying experience with the tools for data-driven campaign optimization that today’s digital buyers expect.
ViralGains Enables Cookieless Ad Journeys Based on Consumer Input

Dynamic interactions tool empowers marketers to build real-time custom journeys within a single advertisement. ViralGains, the leader in creative technology for finding, understanding, nurturing and acquiring customers across all phases of the digital journey, announced the release of a new cookieless tool that creates dynamic interactions within an advertisement to cater the brand experience to the viewer based on their input. This privacy-friendly product is available within the ViralGains Odyssey™ platform and allows advertisers to prompt ad viewers to share their preferences, sentiment, interests and other actions within an ad. The remainder of the interactions within the ad then adapt in real-time based on the viewer’s feedback.
Productboard Integrates with Amplitude and Mixpanel to Take Customer Centricity to the Next Level

Product managers can now easily derive insights from qualitative and quantitative data to make better decisions on what to build next. Productboard, the leader in product management software, today announced integrations with Amplitude and Mixpanel, further expanding its ability to gather customer insights and strengthening its commitment to the practice of customer-centric product management. Product managers can already capture, organize, and prioritize qualitative feedback from users in Productboard. Now, they will be able to marry that feedback with behavioral data from Amplitude and Mixpanel, enabling them to make quicker, more informed decisions about what to build next.
Treasure Data Appoints Chris Kozloski as Chief Revenue Officer

Treasure Data, the enterprise customer data platform (CDP), today announced the appointment of Chris Kozloski as the company’s chief revenue officer (CRO). In this critical role, Kozloski will lead strategy and execution for global sales, partnerships and customer success organizations, and report to Chief Business Officer Eugene Saburi. Marketing...
UserIQ Leverages Domo to Deliver Advanced Analytics and Visual Reporting to Customer Success Teams

First-of-its-kind solution targets fast-growing customer success industry. UserIQ, a software company that helps customer success teams minimize churn risk, identify growth opportunities and drive user engagement, today launched a customer success analytics and reporting solution. The solution, powered by Domo, taps into the growing need of customer success teams to...
Digital Employee Experience Leader 1E Continues Corporate Transformation by Appointing Stephen Tarleton as Chief Marketing Officer

Tarleton will lead corporate brand and go-to-market strategies, while growing 1E’s North American Presence and Team. 1E, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), has appointed industry veteran Stephen Tarleton as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With 25 years of experience leading corporations’ go-to-market strategies, Tarleton will work to solidify 1E as a DEX market leader and grow the company’s market share within North America.
BairesDev Included in the 2022 Global Outsourcing List, Recognized by Its Quality and Performance Excellence

The company entered IAOP’s prestigious list of the world’s best outsourcing service providers and advisors for its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement as a software outsourcing organization. BairesDev LLC , a leading technology solutions company, has been named to the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100. BairesDev’s inclusion on...
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Menlo Security as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the Global Secure Web Gateway Market

Menlo Security stands out in a competitive market because of strong value proposition, customer-centric approach, and focus on innovation. In its worldwide Frost Radar Report for Secure Web Gateways, Frost & Sullivan has identified Menlo Security as a leader in both innovation and growth. The threat landscape is continually evolving with web-borne threats second only to email as the major threat vector for cyberattacks. This is just one factor contributing to the rapid growth of the Secure Web Gateway (SWG) market.
Logiq Signs Binding LOI to Acquire Digital Marketing Agency Battle Bridge

Strategic Transaction Seen as Synergistic, Accretive to 2022 Earnings Company Targets Breakeven EBITDA Run Rate by Year End. Logiq, Inc., a global provider of award-winning consumer acquisition solutions, announced it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire certain assets of Battle Bridge Labs LLC, (“Battle Bridge”) a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based digital brand marketing agency.
IZEA Announces Addition of NFT Collections in BrandGraph

BrandGraph’s NFT Support Provides Insights to Boost Brands’ Marketing Strategies in the Metaverse. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. , the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, unveiled the addition of more than 100 NFT collections to BrandGraph, its social media intelligence platform. With BrandGraph, marketers can compare NFT collections to gain insights that guide their marketing strategies and identify influencers who are at the forefront of the NFT movement.
Topia Caps Off Banner Year of Innovation, Delivering Award-Winning Solutions that Help Companies Tackle the New Dynamics of Remote and Hybrid Work

To help companies struggling to manage the complexity of a post-pandemic workforce in 2021, Topia rose to the occasion as the leader in global talent mobility, delivering cutting edge solutions for managing a remote and hybrid workplace. This industry-leading innovation and customer-centric approach has netted Topia dozens of new customers over the last fiscal year from Feb. 2021 – Jan. 2022, including a leading global media agency, a leading global pharmaceutical company, global brand Groupe SEB and more, as well as ten industry accolades.
DCM Named Principal Sponsor for Ryerson University’s Digital Asset Management Event Series

DATA Communications Management Corp. , a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, has been named a Principal Sponsor for Ryerson University’s Digital Asset Management (DAM) event series, which includes workshops and a national conference. The School of Graphic Communications Management at Ryerson...
leadPops Grows Leadership Team with Five New Executives

Pioneer in Digital Client Acquisition appoints CFO, CMO, VP Engineering, Head of Product, & Director of Client Marketing. Digital customer acquisition software and marketing innovator serving the mortgage, real estate, and insurance industries, leadPops announces the hiring of five key members of its leadership team. Joining leadPops are Alex Monacelli,...
WNS Releases Global Data & Analytics Survey

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today released a survey report titled Time to Accelerate your Data & Analytics Journey is Now on the maturity of data and analytics capabilities and future outlook across enterprises. The study, based on a WNS-commissioned survey conducted by Forrester Consulting, was designed to explore the role that data, analytics, and AI play in helping organizations achieve their strategic goals, and to highlight the challenges they face in becoming a data-driven enterprise. The survey polled 450 CXOs and senior decision-makers in the US, Europe, and APAC representing key industries including banking and financial services, consumer packaged goods, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and new age digital/ hi-tech businesses.
After Nearly 60 Years, IDG Communications Becomes Foundry

With four acquisitions in 18 months, IDG Communications completes its transformation. After playing a key role in every major milestone, announcement, and development in modern technology since 1964, IDG Communications, Inc., the global leader in technology media, data, and marketing services, today announced that the company has rebranded as Foundry. The announcement marks the company’s transformation from legacy media network to integrated marketing technology (MarTech) and data provider.
