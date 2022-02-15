BERA Adds to Management Team to Accelerate Growth

Dynamic interactions tool empowers marketers to build real-time custom journeys within a single advertisement. ViralGains, the leader in creative technology for finding, understanding, nurturing and acquiring customers across all phases of the digital journey, announced the release of a new cookieless tool that creates dynamic interactions within an advertisement to cater the brand experience to the viewer based on their input. This privacy-friendly product is available within the ViralGains Odyssey™ platform and allows advertisers to prompt ad viewers to share their preferences, sentiment, interests and other actions within an ad. The remainder of the interactions within the ad then adapt in real-time based on the viewer’s feedback.

