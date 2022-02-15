1 person shot in Chicago Monday

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- One person was shot in Chicago Monday.

A woman was sitting in a parked car in the 5300 block of South Hoyne Avenue around 10 p.m. when two people fired at her, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the index finger and drove to a family member’s home nearby. The woman, a 23, refused treatment there and drove to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Three people were killed and five others were wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago.

( Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)