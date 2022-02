Few ideas are as nebulous as sustainability in fashion. “What are we trying to sustain—the fires, the tornadoes, the mass extinction?” Aras Baskauskas, the CEO of Christy Dawn, asked my former colleague Emily Farra last year. “We don’t need to be sustainable,” he added, “we need to be regenerative.” The Los Angeles-based womenswear brand Christy Dawn started using regeneratively farmed cotton, where the nutrients depleted by farming are restored to the soil and the damage to the environment is offset, in 2021, which means that Bakauskas and co. are on their way to sequestering 22 pounds of carbon from the atmosphere per dress they produce.

