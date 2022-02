GitLab is the category leader in the DevOps space. Can a high growth/high value name find happiness in the current investment environment ?. Why write an article about GitLab’s (GTLB) now? GitLab shares are anything but the lowest valued shares, at least on an EV/S basis. They are, of course, much cheaper than they were immediately after their IPO. Even after a bit of recovery after a strong recommendation from the analyst at JPMorgan, the shares are down by 53% from their post IPO high. At current share price, I project that the EV/S ration of GTLB is about 20X and that is actually less than average for the company’s growth cohort. Not cheap, but certainly far cheaper.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO