ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Openreach Deploys VIAVI Automated Testing Solution Across Its Full Fibre Broadband Network

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

VIAVI Fusion enables network “speedometer” from end-user perspective. Openreach and Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) announced that they’re collaborating to automate testing the quality and speed of the Openreach “Full Fibre” broadband network using Fusion, a virtual performance monitoring system. Fusion will effectively deliver an on-demand network “speedometer”, showing near real-time views...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

Top 3 ways to boost your Wi-Fi for free

Slow internet is one of life's truly annoying things: everything is set up just right and then the Wi-Fi won't work, often for no obvious reason at all. We've all been there and it's aggravating. Besides getting a mesh network or Wi-Fi booster, there are a few easy steps you...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Openreach creates 4,000 jobs for broadband rollout

Openreach is to create 4,000 jobs this year as part of its plans to expand its full-fibre broadband across the UK. The company said the new roles, which include 3,000 apprenticeships, would help its bid to reach 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026. But the recruitment...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Premises in 22 counties now have fibre access under National Broadband Plan

NBI said today (9 February) that 55,000 premises across these counties can order and pre-order a connection to the fibre network with their preferred retail service provider (RSP). This includes locations in counties such as Carlow, Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Roscommon and Sligo. The company said premises in additional...
everythingrf.com

Anritsu Develops Testing Solution to Mitigate Interference Between 5G Networks and Avionics Equipment

Anritsu has announced a total testing solution to help mitigate possible interference between 5G wireless networks utilizing the C-band spectrum and avionics equipment, including radar altimeters. The portfolio of the new MS27201A Remote Spectrum Monitors, Network Master Pro MS2090A real-time spectrum analyzer (RTSA), and Mobile InterferenceHunter (MIH) MX280007A can be used by mobile operators, contractors, and aviation personnel during 5G network deployment and installation, as well as for on-going monitoring to ensure networks are within government regulations.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fibre#Solution#Viavi Fusion#Viavi Solutions Inc#Sfp#1g 10g#Network Technology
martechseries.com

Adentro Joins WBA to Drive Seamless Wi-Fi Experiences

Adentro, a WiFi-powered marketing solution for brick-and-mortar businesses, announced its membership with the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA). This membership highlights Adentro’s passion for driving the future of Wi-Fi innovation and enables the company to partake in upcoming Wi-Fi initiatives driven by the WBA. The WBA is a global organization...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

TalkTalk: Switch to full fibre benefits climate

Full fibre has cemented itself as the future of fixed broadband, promising longevity, supporting myriad use cases and bringing business benefits – and, says a study from leading UK operator TalkTalk, 80% improvement in energy efficiency compared with existing copper-based services. The report, Making the ‘climate case’ for full...
TECHNOLOGY
telecoms.com

Ofcom says broadband and mobile complaints are down across the board

UK comms regulator Ofcom has published its latest quarterly report on the number of complaints it receives related to landline, broadband, mobile and pay-TV services. Covering the period between July and September last year, Ofcom claims in general complaints across the board are at all time low levels. Specifically broadband, landline and pay TV saw reductions in complaints during the period, with nearly all providers seeing an improvement in their figures. For pay-monthly mobile, complaints were flat but ‘historically low’.
INTERNET
mobilesyrup.com

Xplornet to connect Sundre, Alberta residents with fibre broadband

Xplornet says it’s working to connect Sundre, Alberta residents to fibre broadband over the course of the year. Doing so will allow 1,300 homes and businesses in the small town to access the internet from a fibre-to-the-premise network. Canada’s largest rural-focused broadband provider is making a private investment in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
pymnts

Payments Platform Launches ‘Buy Pass’ to Streamline Retail ACH Programs

Digital payments infrastructure platform Buy It Mobility Networks has launched “Buy Pass,” a product designed to give merchants easier access to branded payment alternatives. “Launching new solutions and payment options can be complex and resource intensive for merchants, especially as the pace of innovation and consumer demand for...
RETAIL
Computer Weekly

Infovista introduces solution to deploy and scale 5G networks with maximum ROI

Network lifecycle automation (NLA) provider Infovista has announced a software solution designed to enable businesses designing, deploying and operating 5G networks to accelerate, and increases the return on investment (ROI) from the next-generation network roll-out. Also encompassing network expansion and densification, the smart capital expenditure (capex) solution intelligently calculates and...
SOFTWARE
Light Reading

The Divide: Where fiber broadband deployment is (and isn't) progressing worldwide

Michael Philpott, research director at Omdia, joins the podcast to discuss Omdia's 2021 Global Fiber Development Index, tracking investments in fiber on a country-by-country basis. According to Omdia (a sister company to Light Reading), while the percentage of the global population that is connected to the Internet will increase from 58% to 70% by 2026, of that 70% only 40% will have access to a fixed-broadband connection.
WORLD
telecoms.com

Viavi wins Openreach fibre performance monitoring gig

UK fixed line wholesaler Openreach is installing some new kit from Viavi that should enable everyone to see what kinds of speeds its network is serving up. US-based Viavi is a major player in the testing and measurement space. It has a product called ‘Fusion’ (part of the even more incongruously-named ‘Nitro’ platform, apparently) that is designed to help with remote performance management. One of the things it claims to enable is and on-demand network speedometer, that reveals the speeds end-users are experiencing across whatever network it’s installed on.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

UK’s Netomnia Partners with STL to Grow its Ultrafast Full-Fibre Broadband

STL has expanded its partnership with Netomnia, one of the fastest growing network operators in the United Kingdom. According to the multi-city agreement, STL will provide integrated network deployment services to help Netomnia grow its Ultrafast Full-Fibre broadband programme in the United Kingdom. STL brings to the deal more than...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

RED Technologies Accelerates its 5G Plan in Unlicensed Spectrum with French Government 5G Stimulus Strategy

The French Government recently announced an acceleration strategy dedicated to 5G and future networks. Cedric O, Minister for Digital Transition and Electronic Communications, announced that RED Technologies has been selected through its “DAT 5G” (Democratizing Access to 5G Technology) project to develop a cloud based 5G NR-U platform to provide industrial SMEs and mid-caps with low cost 5G connectivity using unlicensed spectrum.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Novotech Partners with EmWicon to Solve the Shortage of WiFi Modules Crippling the North American IoT Industry

Novotech has partnered with EmWicon, a global modem and module manufacturer to distribute world-class WiFi modules to the North American market. Of particular interest is the newly designed, highly reliable, 802.11ac (WiFi) modules designed to be a drop-in replacement for similar modules facing unreasonable lead times and skyrocketing costs. Please see WMX6218 for the mPCIe and WMX6219 for the M.2e module variants.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Getting Started with Automating the Unified Access Gateway Deployment

Today we will jump into leveraging PowerShell, a cross-platform task automation solution and scripting language, to deploy the VMware Unified Access Gateway™. The PowerShell deployment option does not require the IT administrator to manually enter settings during deployment, and so is less prone to input error. This option also makes upgrading and deploying additional appliances easier.
SOFTWARE
soyacincau.com

Maxis successfully trials 10Gbps on its fibre network with the fastest GPON technology in Malaysia

Maxis has announced that it has successfully trialled 10G PON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) for the first time on its network. According to Maxis, their next-generation fibre-to-home (FTTH) network was able to deliver download speeds close to 10Gbps. In their demonstration, a 1GB video took less than a second to download. As a comparison, it will take approximately 23 seconds to download the same file on a typical 300Mbps GPON download speed.
WORLD
aithority.com

Atos Unveils Next-Generation Hybrid Exascale-Class Supercomputer, a Key Driver for Digital and Economic Sovereignty

Atos unveils next-generation hybrid exascale-class supercomputer, a key driver for digital and economic sovereignty. Atos unveils its new exascale-class supercomputer, the BullSequana XH3000, a hybrid computing platform with unparalleled flexibility and performance to enable top scientists and researchers to advance research in sectors such as weather forecasting and climate change, new drug discovery, genomics. Designed and manufactured in Europe at its factory in Angers, France, this is Atos’ most efficient and powerful supercomputer and an important element in securing today’s digital and economic sovereignty. As the undisputed European leader in supercomputing, Atos plays a key role in addressing sovereignty issues, ensuring that key HPC knowledge and skills are fostered and remain in Europe.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Voxpopme Launches Two Solutions to Enhance Video Analysis

Voxpopme has unveiled new video analysis solutions to help marketing, product, and insights leaders make decisions quickly and accurately. Built into Voxpopme’s video survey software, the latest analysis tools allow users to pair the platform’s automated analytics with human intelligence, making it easier to find and report insights from video feedback.
SOFTWARE
telecoms.com

UK fibre broadband bridge gets £125 million

InfraRed Capital Partners has ploughed £125 million into Complete Technology Group, an investment that will help fund the rollout of fibre to three quarters of a million UK homes. Well, sort of. Complete Technology Group (CTG) is a UK fibre builder that styles itself as the bridge between property...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy