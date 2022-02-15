Openreach Deploys VIAVI Automated Testing Solution Across Its Full Fibre Broadband Network

UK fixed line wholesaler Openreach is installing some new kit from Viavi that should enable everyone to see what kinds of speeds its network is serving up. US-based Viavi is a major player in the testing and measurement space. It has a product called ‘Fusion’ (part of the even more incongruously-named ‘Nitro’ platform, apparently) that is designed to help with remote performance management. One of the things it claims to enable is and on-demand network speedometer, that reveals the speeds end-users are experiencing across whatever network it’s installed on.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO