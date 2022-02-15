Openreach Deploys VIAVI Automated Testing Solution Across Its Full Fibre Broadband Network
VIAVI Fusion enables network “speedometer” from end-user perspective. Openreach and Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) announced that they’re collaborating to automate testing the quality and speed of the Openreach “Full Fibre” broadband network using Fusion, a virtual performance monitoring system. Fusion will effectively deliver an on-demand network “speedometer”, showing near real-time views...aithority.com
