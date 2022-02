For the last decade or so, cloud computing has seen more than its fair share of hype. Even so, the inventors of the technology hype cycle have referred to cloud computing as "one of the most hyped and confusing terms in the history of IT." If you believed the hyperbole, except for a few Luddites and technological relics, you'd think every enterprise has everything running in the cloud. But the truth is a little more complicated.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO