DealerOn Announces Strategic Partnership With Pypestream to Deliver Conversational AI to the Automotive Industry

By AIT News Desk
 3 days ago

Partnership marries Pypestream’s industry-leading self-service automation platform and DealerOn’s industry leading website platform to create the Cyrus Digital Assistant for auto dealers. DealerOn, the premier digital marketing technology provider for manufacturers and dealerships, and Pypestream, the leading self-service automation platform with all-in-one cloud messaging and conversational AI,...

ViTel Net Launches Industry First Virtual Care Portfolio Tailored For All

ViTel Net, the pioneer in telehealth innovation, has launched three new solutions designed to address a range of gaps in connected care for organizations of all sizes. Delivering robust virtual care functionality in both turnkey and enterprise packages that will support virtual care programs ranging in maturity and complexity. vCareXpress:...
HEALTH
Voxpopme Launches Two Solutions to Enhance Video Analysis

Voxpopme has unveiled new video analysis solutions to help marketing, product, and insights leaders make decisions quickly and accurately. Built into Voxpopme’s video survey software, the latest analysis tools allow users to pair the platform’s automated analytics with human intelligence, making it easier to find and report insights from video feedback.
SOFTWARE
Bitazza Announces Launch of Global Platform and Listing of Own Utility Token, BTZ, as Its First Push in Leading the Digital Asset Revolution

Bitazza, the fastest-growing digital asset platform leading the crypto lifestyle, has officially announced its expansion into the global market with the Bitazza Global platform, after having successfully grown its business in the regulated environment of Thailand. The platform also announced its roadmap for BTZ, their utility token, which will open for trading on 22/02/2022.
MARKETS
RED Technologies Accelerates its 5G Plan in Unlicensed Spectrum with French Government 5G Stimulus Strategy

The French Government recently announced an acceleration strategy dedicated to 5G and future networks. Cedric O, Minister for Digital Transition and Electronic Communications, announced that RED Technologies has been selected through its “DAT 5G” (Democratizing Access to 5G Technology) project to develop a cloud based 5G NR-U platform to provide industrial SMEs and mid-caps with low cost 5G connectivity using unlicensed spectrum.
BUSINESS
Novotech Partners with EmWicon to Solve the Shortage of WiFi Modules Crippling the North American IoT Industry

Novotech has partnered with EmWicon, a global modem and module manufacturer to distribute world-class WiFi modules to the North American market. Of particular interest is the newly designed, highly reliable, 802.11ac (WiFi) modules designed to be a drop-in replacement for similar modules facing unreasonable lead times and skyrocketing costs. Please see WMX6218 for the mPCIe and WMX6219 for the M.2e module variants.
TECHNOLOGY
Accenture Invests in Immersive Learning Startup Talespin

Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Talespin, a spatial computing company focused on workforce talent development and skills mobility. Talespin’s platform delivers XR-based learning and training applications, mixed reality job aides to support employee job performance and a new skills-based approach to work and productivity.
BUSINESS
Deutsche Telekom and RingCentral Expand Partnership to Launch ‘RingCentral X powered by Telekom’ for Deutsche Telekom Business Customers

RingCentral X powered by Telekom includes RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) in a single solution for all Deutsche Telekom business customers. Deutsche Telekom and its partner RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions announced an expansion of their partnership to offer customers ‘RingCentral X powered by Telekom,’ an end-to-end communications and collaboration solution. RingCentral X powered by Telekom includes RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP®) and will be available at the end of Q1’22 to all Deutsche Telekom business customers in Germany. RingCentral X powered by Telekom brings together RingCentral’s team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system on a single platform for customers of all sizes, enabling them to work from everywhere.
BUSINESS
Lantronix FOX3 Telematics Gateway Powers SATLOG Fleet Management System, Increasing Efficiency and Cutting Costs

Case Study: Lantronix FOX3 Series Telematics Gateway. Lantronix Inc., a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for intelligent IT and Internet of Things (IoT), announced that its FOX3 Series telematics gateway has been used in the SATLOG Fleet Management System to capture powerful data within its fleet management system. Created by Germany-based SATLOG, the Fleet Management System collects critical data from fleet vehicles and provides users with actionable insights to increase efficiency and cut costs. SATLOG has tracked more than 5.4 million stops and manages approximately 600,000 events from fleet vehicles every month.
TECHNOLOGY
Economy
Technology
Google
Daily AI Roundup: Biggest Machine Learning, Robotic And Automation Updates – Feb 17

This is your AI Daily Roundup today. We are covering the top updates from around the world. The updates will feature state-of-the-art capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, and human-system interactions. We cover the role of AI Daily Roundup and its application in various industries and daily lives.
SOFTWARE
BEET Releases Version 4.2 of Envision Process Visibility System, Unique Patented Tool Identifies Current and Future Defects in Manufacturing Process

BEET, a global leader in manufacturing visibility systems, announces the release of version 4.2 of its Envision Process Visibility System (ePVS). This unique patented tool identifies current and potential defects in any manufacturing process. Version 4.2 of ePVS provides a better user experience by processing raw data faster and transforming...
TECHNOLOGY
PiLab Technology (BIFROST) Raises $8.4 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Korea Investment Partners and STIC Ventures

PiLab Technology, Inc. raised $8.4 million in a Series A funding round led by Korea Investment Partners Co., Ltd, STIC Ventures, and other notable investors. The two leading Korean venture capital and private equity firms, Korea Investment Partners and STIC Ventures, are known for their prior unicorn investments, including the South Korean internet giant Kakao Corp. and the entertainment company HYBE. Followed by their seed funding round of $3.3 million back in 2019, Korea Investment Partners is continuing this latest Series A round in PiLab Technology.
BUSINESS
Uniphore Announces $400 Million Series E Funding Round to Support Explosive Growth and Global Demand for Automating Conversations Across the Enterprise; Valuation Climbs to $2.5 Billion

Uniphore, the leader in conversational automation announced its Series E funding round of $400 million. The round, which brings Uniphore’s total funding to more than half a billion ($610 million) is led by NEA and raises the company’s valuation to $2.5 billion. March Capital and other existing Uniphore investors along with new entities are also participating in this funding round.
MARKETS
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with RockX to Provide Staking Yield through Financial Products

RockX has more than $400m in assets staked, providing $40m in annual yield. The companies will work on creating innovative asset-backed ETPs. DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announces a strategic partnership with RockX to provide staking yield through financial products.
BUSINESS
Bentley Collaborates with KPMG to Transform Accounting with More Analytics

The advent of big data, analytics, blockchain and machine learning is creating exciting changes in the field of accounting — and requiring new skills. Bentley University is working with Big Four accounting firm KPMG to develop curriculum for a new Master’s in Accounting program with a focus on analytics.
COLLEGES
Apps Associates Acquires World-class Oracle Value Chain Experts, AEI Worldwide

Marking the company’s fourth acquisition, Apps Associates adds niche planning and scheduling capabilities to expand their Supply Chain Management offering for customers.. Apps Associates, a premier enterprise application advisory services leader, announced the acquisition of Ontario-based, AEI Worldwide (AEI). Industry leaders in Oracle’s Value Chain solutions, integration and advisory, AEI not only expands Apps Associates’ global footprint in North America, but broadens its supply chain management expertise and client portfolio across the aerospace, high-tech, industrial, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries.
BUSINESS
Mendix to Unveil a New SaaS Solution for the Fashion and Retail Industries

Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in enterprise application development, announced Mendix PLM for Fashion and Retail, a new SaaS Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution targeting the Fashion and Retail industries, developed in partnership with CLEVR, a leading global low-code consulting and application development company. “Currently, e-commerce is exploding...
RETAIL
LivePerson Announces New AI Capabilities To Deliver Curiously Human™ Experiences

LivePerson, a conversational AI platform, announced this week that new AI capabilities that can assist companies in offering Curiously Human™ digital experiences — experiences that understand, connect and deliver outcomes for both brands and consumers. By using the nearly one billion human interactions that occur each month on...
SOFTWARE
Telcoin Launches DeFi-Powered Digital Asset Trades With Mobile Application Update

Telcoin Pte. Ltd., a decentralized financial technology platform bringing blockchain-powered financial services to consumers worldwide, now offers digital asset trading within the Telcoin Application. “Trade,” launching in version 3.1 of Telcoin’s official iOS and Android apps, aims to become the easiest and most affordable way for users to trade cryptocurrencies across decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Users across the globe can now trade TEL and 10 additional tokens with just a few taps of their smartphone.
TECHNOLOGY
Employee Enablement Platform Zavvy Launches With $4 Million In Seed Funding

Round Led by La Famiglia VC, Startup Helps Growing Companies Onboard and Develop Their Employees. Zavvy, the employee enablement platform, announces its launch and $4 million in seed funding led by La Famiglia VC, a fund backed by entrepreneurs investing in seed-stage companies. Additional investment in the round was secured from Emerge Education, Picus Capital, and a number of angel investors, including Renaud Visage (co-founder of Eventbrite and Venture Partner at Point Nine), Hanno Renner (co-founder and CEO of Personio), and Michael Wax (co-founder and CEO of Forto). Zavvy helps growing companies easily automate employee experiences that drive performance and increase talent retention with solutions like onboarding, continuous development, and connecting employees in hybrid setups.
BUSINESS
KORE Doubles Down on Connected Health with Acquisition of Business Mobility Partners & SIMON IoT

KORE Group Holdings, Inc., a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (IoT CaaS), announced it has acquired Business Mobility Partners and SIMON IoT, industry-leading mobility solution providers, to expand its services and solutions within the healthcare and life sciences industries. “Business Mobility Partners and...
BUSINESS

