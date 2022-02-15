DealerOn Announces Strategic Partnership With Pypestream to Deliver Conversational AI to the Automotive Industry

RingCentral X powered by Telekom includes RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) in a single solution for all Deutsche Telekom business customers. Deutsche Telekom and its partner RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions announced an expansion of their partnership to offer customers ‘RingCentral X powered by Telekom,’ an end-to-end communications and collaboration solution. RingCentral X powered by Telekom includes RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP®) and will be available at the end of Q1’22 to all Deutsche Telekom business customers in Germany. RingCentral X powered by Telekom brings together RingCentral’s team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system on a single platform for customers of all sizes, enabling them to work from everywhere.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO