ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Underway Due to Water Main Repair

Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 3 days ago

Beginning at 8 am today, February 15, southbound lane closures at the 2000 block of Battleground Avenue between Albright and W. Cornwallis drives are taking place due to water main repairs. The work, which is expected to be complete by 5 pm today, may result in minor traffic delays.

Signs and traffic cones are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

US: Up to 190,000 Russian troops now along Ukraine border

The U.S. envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OPEC) on Friday detailed reports of up to 190,000 Russian troops now along the Ukrainian border. Ambassador Michael Carpenter said OPEC has found evidence that 169,000 to 190,000 Russian troops are now at the border, compared to the around 100,000 thought to be in the region on Jan. 30.
MILITARY
The Hill

McCarthy endorses Cheney primary challenger

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican waging a primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy’s support for Hageman marks the biggest endorsement by a House Republican against Cheney, who is fighting for her political life over GOP backlash to her criticism of former President Trump and her participation in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Traffic
CBS News

Tesla faces safety investigation into "phantom braking" after surge of complaints

U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about "phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
CARS
ABC News

Minnesota's Rep. Jim Hagedorn dies at 59 after cancer battle

MINNEAPOLIS -- U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a conservative Republican from southern Minnesota who followed his father’s footsteps into Congress, has died after a battle with kidney cancer, his wife said. He was 59. Jennifer Carnahan said in a Facebook post Friday that Hagedorn “passed away peacefully last night.”
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Main Repair#Times
The Associated Press

Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright will be sentenced Friday for manslaughter. Kim Potter was convicted in December of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

Abbott recalls baby formulas after four infants reportedly fall ill

Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick. The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said. The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. To identify if...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

103
Followers
471
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy