Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Underway Due to Water Main Repair

Beginning at 8 am today, February 15, southbound lane closures at the 2000 block of Battleground Avenue between Albright and W. Cornwallis drives are taking place due to water main repairs. The work, which is expected to be complete by 5 pm today, may result in minor traffic delays.

Signs and traffic cones are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.