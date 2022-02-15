ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Private debts pose hidden risk to developing countries, World Bank warns

By Andrea Shalal, David Lawder
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADIxy_0eEudV5100

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Developing countries must quickly strengthen their financial sectors, the World Bank said on Tuesday, warning that rising inflation, interest rates and alarming levels of debt distress could trigger a global chain reaction not seen in generations.

The World Bank underscored its longstanding concerns about lack of transparency about Chinese lending and collateralized loans in the sovereign debt sector, but also called out growing private sector risks in its latest World Development Report.

The bank's surveys showed 46% of small and medium-sized businesses in developing countries expected to fall behind on debt payments within six months, but the number was twice as high in some countries, chief economist Carmen Reinhart told Reuters in an interview ahead of the report's release.

Reinhart said she was keeping a close eye on private sector debt developments in bigger emerging markets like India, South Africa, the Philippines, and Kenya, where more than 65% of small and medium-sized companies expected to be in arrears.

She told an online World Bank event that the share of countries in or at risk of debt distress was in "alarming territory," but financial sector policies were also needed to address risks posed by rising debt among households and firms.

Turkey, whose credit rating was downgraded to "BB-" by ratings agency Fitch last week, had been in crisis for several years and could "well be the straw that broke the camel's back," she told Reuters.

Massive fiscal and monetary support had helped mitigate the consequences of the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic, but forbearance policies and relaxed accounting standards could be obscuring a "hidden non-performing loan problem," she said.

"There's a huge need for better transparency on the private sector debt," Reinhart said.

"What gets you in the end is not so much what you see, but what you don't see," she said, warning against a false sense of complacency about financial health of households and firms.

Bank for International Settlements head Agustin Carstens told the World Bank event that many of the macroeconomic policies adopted by governments during the pandemic had hit their limits and new policies were now needed to enhance the resilience of private firms and support employment. read more

The report urged greater efforts to improve transparency about private sector debt, more proactive management of distressed loans, including out-of-court solutions, as well as accelerated work on addressing sovereign debt distress.

Many ratings agencies also failed to factor in foreign state-owned enterprises that could raise significant financial risks in low-income and some emerging market countries, it said.

World Bank President David Malpass highlighted risks of spillover effects given the interrelated nature of households, firms, financial sector institutions and governments. "Private debt could suddenly become public debt, as in many past crises," he wrote in the forward to the report.

Speaking on Tuesday, Malpass said gradual interest rate hikes by central banks and a tapering of bond purchases alone were unlikely to control inflation that is hitting the world's poorest the hardest.

Instead, he said, governments and central banks - in developing countries and advanced economies - should "use more of their tools at the same time," including steps to lengthen the maturity and transparency of all levels of outstanding government debt, and slow the growth in national debt levels.

STALLED PROGRESS ON SOVEREIGN DEBT RESTRUCTURING

Malpass said implementation of the Common Framework agreed by China, the world's largest creditor, and other Group of 20 major economies to deal with debt problems was stalled.

The pandemic-induced recession of 2020 led to the largest single-year surge in global debt in decades, and 51 countries had their sovereign debt credit rating cut, but the issue had not triggered the urgent action needed, Reinhart said.

Malpass warned that the longer such debt restructuring efforts took, the bigger the "haircut" creditors faced.

"For debtor countries, delay presents major setbacks to growth, poverty alleviation and development," he wrote, adding that negotiations about moving forward were now "stalled."

The International Monetary Fund last week said it would press G20 finance leaders meeting this week to strengthen the framework for poor countries given rising default risks. read more

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by David Gregorio and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

G20 host Indonesia promotes FX diversification as part of stimulus exit

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Top Indonesian economic officials on Wednesday backed the expanded use of local currencies in trade and investment, instead of the U.S. dollar, to help maintain stability in global financial markets as pandemic-era stimulus is withdrawn. Indonesia, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 major...
MARKETS
kfgo.com

China-U.S. monetary policy divergence aids yuan stability – ex-regulator

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Increasingly divergent monetary policies between China and the United States would help rein in an excessive rise in the yuan by reducing foreign money inflows, a former Chinese forex regulator said on Wednesday. The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to accelerate monetary tightening to tame...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

China's inflation slows, leaving room for policy easing

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory-gate inflation eased to its slowest pace in six months and consumer price growth also softened in January amid weakening property sector demand, new coronavirus curbs and government efforts to rein in surging materials costs. The producer price index (PPI) increased 9.1% from a year ago,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmen Reinhart
Person
David Malpass
Business Insider

Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia and 2 other African countries are about to experience serious debt risks

The five countries have already been red-flagged by the leading pan-African bank which described them as 'the fragile five". Business Insider Africa gathered that Ghana's debt risk is being fueled by the country's deteriorating public finances. Bloomberg quoted Jibran Qureishi, the head of African research at Standard Bank Group, to have said that Ghana will probably need an IMF bail-out to be able to restore confidence in investors.
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Trusted Country in the World

Russia is the least trusted country in the world by its own citizens. This is the conclusion of a major new piece of research about how much people trust their governments, media, and business, among other things. The research raises a much broader issue than trust of government by a country’s citizens. What, or who, […]
POLITICS
abc17news.com

George Soros warns China is facing an economic crisis

China is facing an economic crisis after a real estate boom ended with a bang last year, according to investor George Soros. The billionaire said in a speech at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution Monday that President Xi Jinping may not be able to restore confidence in the troubled industry, which has been hit by a series of defaults by developers and falling prices for land and apartments.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Norway central bank chief calls for restraint on budget, wages

OSLO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank governor warned the government on Thursday to rein in spending from the country’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, or otherwise risk seeing its capital dwindle in coming years. In his final policy speech before retiring later...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Debt#Debt Crisis#Government Debt#The World Bank#Chinese#World Development Report
Reuters

Philippines in talks with banks on green bond issue

MANILA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said on Thursday the government was in talks with various banks on the appropriate structure for its planned maiden green bond offering. The discussions include the size and tenure of the bonds, and the government was also "looking at a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indonesia urges G20 collaboration as Ukraine crisis overshadows meeting

JAKARTA/TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The crisis in Ukraine overshadowed a gathering of finance leaders from the world's top 20 economies that kicked off on Thursday, with host Indonesia's president warning "now is not the time" to create new risks to a fragile global recovery. Russia's military presence on its...
CHINA
International Business Times

G20 Warned Of Ukraine Threat To Global Recovery

The crisis in Ukraine is a serious threat to the global economy's post-pandemic recovery, Indonesia's leader on Thursday warned a meeting of finance chiefs from the G20 nations. The Group of 20 -- which brings together the world's top economies including the US, China and some European nations -- is...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Most Self Sufficient Economies In the World

Cross-border trade is as old as civilization itself, but this commerce has broadened in modern times thanks to world-shrinking innovations in transport and logistics, as well as the expansion of free-trade agreements and other bilateral and regional pacts. Virtually none of the world’s 193 United Nations member states, or other countries, territories and dependencies, are […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
China
NewsBreak
World Bank
Reuters

Wall Street banks cautious on inflation and economy

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s biggest banks sounded a note of caution over the year ahead on Thursday, citing high inflation, credit concerns and the possibility of less asset appreciation, even though investment banking pipelines and loan growth remain healthy. Banks reported a mixed bag of earnings last...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Viewsroom: Ukraine, ECB and India’s giant insurer

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Worries about an invasion of Ukraine have rattled markets, but Dasha Afanasieva says Russian investors are more sanguine. The European Central Bank faces a tougher inflation juggling act, argues Swaha Pattanaik. And Una Galani discusses the listing of India’s Life Insurance Corp. Follow...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

China dumping US dollar in trade & investment in Asia

Central bank taking steps to boost local currency settlements with neighboring nations. The Chinese government is planning to work with other Asian nations to strengthen the use of local currencies in trade and investment as part of a broader plan to bolster regional economic strength, according to Yi Gang, the governor of the country's central bank.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Mali debt defaults due to sanctions exceed $93 million

DAKAR, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mali has defaulted on more than 53.99 billion franc CFA ($93 million) in interest and principal payments since January due to regional sanctions, data from the West Africa monetary union's debt agency Umoa-Titres showed on Wednesday. The defaults highlight Mali's worsening economic situation due to...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

315K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy