Pressure Mounts On Congress To Curb Lawmaker Stock Trading

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now supporting a ban on stock trading for lawmakers and senior congressional staff after long pushing back on such a rule, according to Punchbowl News. The ban would potentially amend the 2012 Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act, which was meant to curb insider trading. The Ethics in Government Act is also on the table for revision, with potentially higher fines for financial disclosures filed late. A Business Insider investigation—“Conflicted Congress”—previously found that 55 members of Congress and nearly 200 senior staffers had violated laws meant to curb insider trading and conflicts of interest. Until a month ago, Pelosi had resisted supporting the stock ban, despite pressure from both sides of the aisle, and even former President Donald trump. The ban will also likely restrict investing by federal judges, as Pelosi previously announced a hope to see the judiciary held accountable in the same manner as Congress. “I say, when we go forward with anything, let’s take the Supreme Court with us,” she said.

