Pressure Mounts On Congress To Curb Lawmaker Stock Trading

By Fred Cruz
 3 days ago

(AP) — Pressure is building for Congress to pass legislation that would curtail lawmakers’ ability to speculate on the stock...

Binghampton University Pipe Dream

TRUST in Congress Act is unlikely to prohibit stock trading among politicians

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this week that she had reversed her position on an effort that would prohibit lawmakers from trading stocks. This is a reversal of her previous position, under which she argued that politicians should be allowed to participate in America’s free market economy. According to The Washington Post, she has also since expressed support for “[seeing] fines tightened for violating the Stock Act, which requires members of Congress to report any stock trades they make within a certain time period.” The TRUST in Congress Act, proposed by U.S. Rep. Abigail Davis Spanberger (D-VA), would require members of Congress and their spouses “to place specified investments into a qualified blind trust (i.e., an arrangement in which certain financial holdings are placed in someone else’s control to avoid a possible conflict of interest) until 180 days after the end of their tenure as a member of Congress.”
CBS News

Pelosi and Schumer signal support for banning individual stock trades by Congress

Democratic leaders in Congress on Wednesday indicated they'll support stronger restrictions on stock trading for members of Congress, including banning the practice entirely. There's already a groundswell of support from Democrats and Republicans on both sides of the Capitol for stronger restrictions on their financial portfolios. It's a rare point of bipartisan agreement for two parties finding less common ground with each passing day.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Montana delegation shows support for ending stock trading by members of Congress

Montana’s congressional delegation has announced support for legislation to end stock trading for members of Congress. Republican Sen. Steve Daines partnered with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachussetts, to introduce the Bipartisan Ban on Congressional Stock Ownership Act of 2022 in the Senate. Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale introduced the same bill in the House Wednesday.
TheDailyBeast

Nancy Pelosi Finally Pushing Stock-Trading Ban for Lawmakers

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now supporting a ban on stock trading for lawmakers and senior congressional staff after long pushing back on such a rule, according to Punchbowl News. The ban would potentially amend the 2012 Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act, which was meant to curb insider trading. The Ethics in Government Act is also on the table for revision, with potentially higher fines for financial disclosures filed late. A Business Insider investigation—“Conflicted Congress”—previously found that 55 members of Congress and nearly 200 senior staffers had violated laws meant to curb insider trading and conflicts of interest. Until a month ago, Pelosi had resisted supporting the stock ban, despite pressure from both sides of the aisle, and even former President Donald trump. The ban will also likely restrict investing by federal judges, as Pelosi previously announced a hope to see the judiciary held accountable in the same manner as Congress. “I say, when we go forward with anything, let’s take the Supreme Court with us,” she said.
Washington Post

On stock trades and unionization, lawmakers face big ethical tests

Here’s a handy way to learn something important about your representatives in Congress: Ask whether they think they should be able to trade individual stocks, and how they feel about their own staff joining a union. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Let’s consider the...
Washington Post

Jon Ossoff wants to ban stock trading in Congress. It’s long overdue.

It is not surprising that Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) would champion a bill to ban all individual stockholding by members of Congress. After all, his 2020 opponent, then-Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), engaged in more than 2,500 stock trades during his six years in the U.S. Senate, with a remarkable record of success in industries regulated by committees on which he sat.
WILX-TV

Michigan Senator Stabenow cosponsors bills that would limit stock trading in Congress

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow has cosponsored bills that would ban members of Congress from buying and selling stocks while in office. The bills, called the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act and Ban Conflicted Trading Act, would also prohibit members of Congress from engaging in other, similar trading practices that could influence their decisions while in office.
nbc25news.com

Senator Stabenow supports legislation to prohibit members of Congress from trading stock

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Debbie Stabenow today announced that she cosponsored bills to ban Members of Congress from buying and selling stocks while in office. According to the release, the bills, the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act and Ban Conflicted Trading Act, will prohibit all Members of Congress from buying and selling individual stocks and similar investments while in office.
