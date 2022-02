Bernie Sanders has suggested a “unanimous resolution congratulating the billionaire class” for amassing more wealth during the pandemic even as the remaining US citizens suffer economic loss.In a speech laced with sarcasm on the Senate floor, the Vermont senator tore into the wealthiest Americans, including CEOs, at the Senate by saying: “...for those people these times have not been bad. They in fact, have been very very good.”Mr Sanders pointed out that “while the vast majority of people in our country are hurting emotionally, they’re hurting economically, these are not difficult times for everybody”.“If you are one of the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO