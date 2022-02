Big Big Train have announced that they plan to continue as band in the wake of the tragic death of singer David Longdon. In a short statement, the band have announced: “As the promotional campaign for the Welcome To The Planet album approaches its end, we feel that the time is right to address the question of the future of Big Big Train following David Longdon’s death last November. Several years ago David had expressed the clear wish that if ever he were not around, he would want Big Big Train to continue. Of course none of us foresaw the tragic event that hit us almost three months ago.

