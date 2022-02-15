Navigating The Onboarding Process For A Remote Workforce

Phase II of ISU Navigate launched with the start of the spring semester, and our Idaho State faculty’s investment in this student retention tool is already having an impact!. To make this early alert system work, our participating faculty submit two progress reports, one in Week 3 and another in Week 6 of the semester. These faculty reports alert our academic and athletic advisors to students who may be struggling and in need of immediate support. The spring Week 3 Progress Report was a huge success, as 95% of our faculty took the time to submit their reports, which in turn cued advisors and support staff in University Tutoring and the Career Center to schedule over 1,500 student appointments to address those student needs.

