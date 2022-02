AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) is trading ~11% higher in the pre-market on Wednesday after the company reported data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for AVR-RD-04 in adults with Cystinosis. Cystinosis is a condition characterized by the accumulation of cystine in the cellular components known as lysosomes leading to health issues...

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO