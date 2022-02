(Winnipeg, Manitoba) -- Mark Scheifele scored his fifth career hat trick as the Jets beat the Wild for the second time in eight days, this time 6-3 in Winnipeg. Sheifele had four points total but his three consecutive goals helped the Jets rally from a 1-0 deficit and take command of the hockey game. Joel Eriksson Ek started the scoring for Minnesota who also got goals from Mats Zuccarello and Dmitry Kulikov. Cam Talbot saw his four game win streak end despite 25 saves. The Wild have lost just two games in regulation in their last 14 – both to the Jets – but will return home where to face Florida on Friday, a place they’ve won six straight.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO