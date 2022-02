Is one of the largest sportswear companies in the world, and as we know, the fashion and footwear industry must acknowledge their environmental impact. In 2020, Nike announced its Move to Zero initiative which aims to make Nike a zero-carbon, zero-waste company, and now it follows through on this promise with its “Air Sprung” collection. Having previously released the “Air Sprung” Air Max 90, AM97, and a complementing Air Max 95, Nike is back with yet another AM95, this time around presenting it in “Seasame/Washed Teal/Coconut Milk/Phantom.”

