You could never have too many collaborations within the realm of sneakers. Right? While that may be up for debate, one thing that is for sure is that the collaboration between BAPE and Vans has a hard time missing whenever they link up. The vision began last fall with their first collaboration becoming a topic of discussion on Twitter and then becoming a sought-after product on StockX and other resell markets.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO