After a two-game homestand, the Dayton Flyers will be on the road. The Flyers and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Dayton won 53-51, we could be in for a big score.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO