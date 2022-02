The Ukraine-Russia situation continues to be a market focus, especially the mobilisation of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, and the social media reports of skirmish on the Ukrainian border overnight, but these are unconfirmed and overnight market session has already reversed the initial risk-off. Yesterday’s signs of de-escalation was the predominant view in the market session yesterday. However, the situation remains volatile and late yesterday US officials also denied the claims of Russia pulling back troops from the Ukrainian border.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO