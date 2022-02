If you prefer to play certain games in a window, rather than full screen on your PC, then you might want to check out the latest Windows 11 Insider update. The Windows Insider Dev update of build 22545 and above - which allows you to sign up to features in testing that are not ready for a final release - is showcasing a feature called 'Optimizations for windowed games'. Enabling this in Settings will allegedly improve latency, and showcase Auto HDR and Variable Refresh Rates (VRR) for the games that support these two features.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 HOURS AGO