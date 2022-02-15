ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Mail Voters in Texas Face 'Game Designed To Trick You': County Judge

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said 40 percent of mail ballots and applications were being rejected in the state's most populous...

Ron Seymour
3d ago

hildago is sticking her nose where it doesn't belong again this is not a court case in her court room just stick to what you do best giving low bail for accused criminals and when i vote Thursday you wont get mine

29
Patriot Jaxson
3d ago

If 40% of the mail in Ballots and 40% of the applications are rejected as stated then this lie means that 80% of mail in votes were rejected. When will the Liberals wake up to brsinwashing such as this? Mail in Voting is not Rocket Science. Vote with a legitament ID otherwise it will be rejected.

14
Adam Duff
2d ago

this wouldn't be getting any attention except for the fact that the swamp rat's need Mail in ballots for their cheating schemes to work!

8
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

