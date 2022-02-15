ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Rogan 'Consciously Racist' by Using Racial Slur, India.Arie Says

By Emma Nolan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"He knew it was inappropriate. The fact that he did it repeatedly and was conscious and knew—I think that is being racist," the singer said on "The Daily...

Indy100

Whitney Cummings tried to defend Joe Rogan and it backfired badly

Whitney Cummings has waded into the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan, and her defence of the podcast host backfired pretty badly online. The comedian and actress spoke after some medical experts alleged the podcast is spreading “societally harmful” Covid-19 disinformation, while past use of racial slurs in his show has also been criticised.
Trevor Noah Torches Joe Rogan for Saying It’s ‘Very Strange’ to Call Someone Black Unless They’re ‘100% African’

Trevor Noah addressed Joe Rogan’s recent exchange with controversial clinical psychologist and YouTube personality Jordan Peterson, in which the two weighed in on the term “Black.”. On Tuesday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan recalled the time writer and professor Michael Eric Dyson called Peterson “a...
Disturbed singer David Draiman calls out “pathetic” Trevor Noah

Disturbed singer David Draiman really doesn’t sound like a fan of Trevor Noah, calling the late night host “a hypocritical, self righteous, pathetic man.”. Earlier this week, The Daily Show host said that controversial podcaster Joe Rogan was guilty of racism. He called Rogan out on his apology after several clips went viral of him repeatedly using the N-word.
Howard Stern, Joy Behar and More Defend Joe Rogan Against Cancellation: Just ‘Don’t Buy Spotify’

Howard Stern has slammed Joe Rogan in the past for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, but that doesn’t mean Stern wants to see the controversial Spotify radio host shunned in public opinion. Speaking on his Sirius XM radio show this week, Stern said he doesn’t believe in censorship and expressed a level of admiration for Rogan’s podcast empire. “I don’t listen to Joe Rogan. I know Joe from 100 years ago,” Stern said this week (via Mediaite). “We’re no longer friendly. We were friendly at one point — I just knew him as the funny guy, as a comedian —...
Joe Rogan's N-Word Controversy Raises Eyebrows in Howard Stern's Direction Over Past Incidents

The controversy surrounding Joe Rogan's use of racist slurs on his podcast has roped in another infamous talk show host: Howard Stern. As social media discussed the viral video where Rogan used the "N-word" at least 70 times on his podcast, some people brought up clips of Stern being racist over the years as well. However, those who hoped to defend Rogan with these clips were sorely disappointed.
Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor claims that he shows support for the 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast host because he was not aware of the latter's N-word scandal. AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has seemingly pulled his support for Joe Rogan. Claiming that he was previously not aware of the podcaster's N-word controversy, the "Jungle Cruise" actor divulged that he has become "educated" to the whole story.
Spotify’s Joe Rogan Used ‘N-Word’ 24 Times In Videos, Leading India Arie To Pull Music

Grammy-winning singer-songwrtier India Arie has posted clips today to Instagram showing Spotify host Joe Rogan using the N-word, a situation which she claimed led her to withdraw her music from the streamer. The resurfaced clips, which were posted on YouTube at one time, were used to explain Arie’s decision. She also called on followers to “delete Spotify,” and used the hashtag. “Hey, ya’ll,” the 46-year-old singer says in the first of a series of stories posted to her Instagram highlights account. “I’m going to leave a short message here about why I decided to ask my music be pulled off Spotify.” She followed...
Joe Rogan Addresses His Use Of Racial Slur In Resurfaced Podcast Clips: 'It Looks F–king Horrible'

Joe Rogan took to social media to apologize to his fans and give the context behind a disturbing viral clip that depicted the famed podcast host repeatedly using racial slurs. "I'm making this video to address the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly," the controversial podcaster said in an Instagram video on Saturday, February 5. "There’s been a lot of sh—t from the old episodes of the podcast that I wish I hadn’t said, or had said differently. This is my take on the worst of it."
Joe Rogan claimed Black people have ‘a different brain’ in resurfaced video

Joe Rogan claimed Black people have “a different brain” in a resurfaced video that came to light as the podcaster was forced to apologize for using the N-word in his past shows. “Powerful combination genetic wise,” Mr Rogan told a guest who said he had a Black father and a white mother. “Right? You get the body of the Black man and then you get the mind of the white man altogether in some strange combination.” “That doesn’t, by the way, mean that Black people don’t have brains, it’s a different brain,” Mr Rogan can be heard saying in...
