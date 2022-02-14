ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Review, Comment on Klein Landscaping Project in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents who want to weigh in on the proposed Klein Landscaping development project can do that now. Comments concerning the scope and...

St. Cloud Delaying New City Hall Open House Into March

The transition of the St. Cloud City Hall from its current location on 4th avenue south and division street/highway 23 to the old St. Cloud Tech high school building continues. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says due to supply chain/technology issues the scheduled open house on February 28th has been moved to Saturday March 12th starting at 10am. Kleis says they have all of the material but they need to make sure it is operational before completing the transition and holding an open house.
