Review, Comment on Klein Landscaping Project in St. Cloud

The transition of the St. Cloud City Hall from its current location on 4th avenue south and division street/highway 23 to the old St. Cloud Tech high school building continues. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says due to supply chain/technology issues the scheduled open house on February 28th has been moved to Saturday March 12th starting at 10am. Kleis says they have all of the material but they need to make sure it is operational before completing the transition and holding an open house.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO