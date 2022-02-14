Young Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash

EDEN VALLEY -- Authorities have released the name and cause of death of a man killed during a shootout with a police officer in Meeker County early Saturday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 a.m. an Eden Valley Police Officer Evan Borscheid tried to make a traffic stop for a vehicle that was speeding and had a headlight violation, but the driver fled west on Highway 55. Authorities say the officer pursued the driver and the vehicle went into the ditch during the chase.

EDEN VALLEY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO