Nate Solder is heading out of East Rutherford. For the first time in nearly four years, Nate Solder is not a Giant. Dave Gettleman, in a 2018 move that proved to be an absolute waste (both from a time and financial standpoint), inked the veteran offensive tackle to a four-year, $62 million contract. The deal, at the time, made Solder the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. Nate subsequently struggled on either side of the line and was a huge reason for the Giants’ offensive issues during what’s been a dark era of Big Blue football.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO