Allentown, PA

Allentown hit-and-run crash leaves victim in critical condition, driver sought

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

Police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The hit-and-run crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at 17th Street and Sumner Avenue.

Police believe the driver struck the victim at a high rate of speed then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No further details have been released on the victim's identity.

Police are working on getting a description of the striking vehicle.

6abc Action News

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

