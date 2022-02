There is about to be new life rising at the site of the once iconic Joe Louis Arena. Preparation is underway and equipment is arriving to prepare for the construction of a new high-rise residential building on the former site of Joe Louis Arena which was demolished in 2020. The arena, which was built back in 1979 for a cost of $57 million, was the home of the Detroit Red Wings and hosted their final game in April 2017.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO