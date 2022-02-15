Americans Love This Specific Type of Art Over All Others

How many Americans believe in love at first sight? How many have been ghosted? In this Valentine’s Day episode of “The United Stats of America,” host Galen Druke quizzes people in New York City’s Washington Square Park on all things love, dating and relationships.
The Society of the Four Arts presents a sweeping survey of American Impressionism in “In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870–1940, Works from the Bank of America Collection,” on view from Saturday, February 12, through Saturday, April 16, in the Four Arts’ Esther B. O’Keeffe Building in Palm Beach.
Rock painting is a great group, solo and outdoor activity that’s become wildly popular across the globe. Have you ever taken a walk through a park and stumbled across any painted rocks? Many of us have, thanks to this growing trend that has become extremely popular worldwide. The idea is to paint cool designs and characters on rocks and then hide them for others to find.
Journalist and author Tom Bissell’s new short fiction collection, “Creative Types: and Other Stories,” is about people trying to solve the problem of being themselves. Seven short stories describe the kinds of lives lived in Los Angeles with thoroughness, audacity, and complexity. Bissell, author of “The Disaster...
There are a fair number of similarities between the South Carolina Lowcountry and the Chesapeake Bay on the Eastern Shore of Maryland where artist Julia Rogers grew up. Both feature marshes and open expanses of water populated by large packs of migrating birds, and other fauna and flora. Both areas are also, in Rogers’ estimation, the perfect inspiration for any devoted wildlife artist.
Phillips, an international fine arts marketplace, kicked off the 'My Kawaii Valentine' NFT auction on Valentine's Day, February 14. The auction included the release of six digital-only artworks by contemporary artists including Tomio Gokita, Pomme Chan, MonoC, Maciej Kuciara, and Yoshimoto Nara. The unique ensemble of visually striking NFTs explores...
"Love and War" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) GOOD INTENTIONS - When Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and JR (Sylvester Powell) devise a plan to help boost the baseball team's morale, they realize they have their work cut out for them when an unforeseen obstacle enters that could derail their efforts. Simone (Geffri Maya) tries to extend an olive branch to Thea (Camille Hyde), but things don't turn out as she was expecting. As the RA in her dorm, Keisha (Netta Walker) is met with constant complaints and in the midst of it all, a secret she has been keeping from a friend is revealed. Meanwhile, a former student offers Amara (Kelly Jenrette) a tempting offer, but Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) makes a surprising discovery that might be of more interest to Amara. Mitchell Edwards also stars. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Cam'ron Moore (#103). Original airdate 3/7/2022.
Friends, family, and fans alike are in mourning for Hollywood legend, Frank Pesce. He passed away in Burbank on February 6 from dementia complications. The star’s long-time girlfriend, Tammy Scher, announced the news this afternoon. After making his film debut as an extra in The Godfather Part II, the...
Kodak Black has a very distinct look that separates him from the rest of his peers, and he can thank his thick dreadlocks for that. But it seems like Kodak is going for a new look after saying goodbye to his locks. On Wednesday (February 16), Yak took to his...
Gia Giudice's relationship with Christian Carmichael has been filled with so many romantic moments. In 2020, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter and her boyfriend enjoyed beach days and gorgeous sunsets during their trip to California. The following year, they experienced special activities like a sunset cruise and the prettiest beach picnic, which Gia called the "perfect date night." The couple kicked off 2022 by celebrating their second anniversary at an incredible dinner with an epic view, and just weeks later, Gia showed off a sweet Valentine's Day surprise from Christian.
“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
Rihanna is keeping love on the brain this week. The singer, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was photographed leaving Nobu in Los Angeles Tuesday night while wearing her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket, which first caught fans' attention in 2016. Rihanna paired the red fur...
Kim Kardashian is spending some quality time with her kiddos amid her ongoing beef with Kanye West. The SKIMS founder — who shares her four kids: North, 8 Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, with the rapper — shared a series of adorable snaps with her first born daughter while her estranged husband continues to stir up drama with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Most agree the latest change was definitely not for the better. Fans have had a lot to debate where General Hospital is concerned of late. From whether Sonny should be with Nina or Carly to who should be the one to finally make Peter pay for his many sins, viewers have been lighting up Twitter, Facebook and message boards with their thoughts on what’s unfolding in Port Charles and what will happen next.
As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
