Airlink to return to St. Helena on March 26

Postponed the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Italian Catholic Federation (ICF) at St. Bede the Venerable Church will be holding its celebration of the feast of St. Joseph on Sunday, March 20 in the parish hall adjacent to the church. The table event will include the always bountiful silent auction and home-prepared foods and baked goods. The hall will be open to the public after each Sunday Mass with the table being blessed after the 7:30 a.m. Mass by Monsignor Antonio Cacciapuoti, pastor of St. Bede parish and archdiocesan director of ICF. Masses at St. Bede are at 7:30, 9 and 11 a.m.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO