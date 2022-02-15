ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlink to return to St. Helena on March 26

worldairlinenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scheduled Airlink service will recommence on Saturday, March 26, 2022, with...

worldairlinenews.com

The Press Democrat

Heitz Cellar to open new tasting room in St. Helena

Heitz Cellar will open its new tasting room in St. Helena on Feb. 18 that will feature a modern hospitality space for one of Napa Valley’s most storied brands. The tasting room is the latest effort of the Lawrence Family and its president and chief executive officer Carlton McCoy Jr. The family purchased the winery in 2018.
SAINT HELENA, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

St. Joseph Table Returns to St. Bede Church

Postponed the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Italian Catholic Federation (ICF) at St. Bede the Venerable Church will be holding its celebration of the feast of St. Joseph on Sunday, March 20 in the parish hall adjacent to the church. The table event will include the always bountiful silent auction and home-prepared foods and baked goods. The hall will be open to the public after each Sunday Mass with the table being blessed after the 7:30 a.m. Mass by Monsignor Antonio Cacciapuoti, pastor of St. Bede parish and archdiocesan director of ICF. Masses at St. Bede are at 7:30, 9 and 11 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Napa Valley Register

French Laundry alum plans new restaurant in St. Helena

Elliot Bell, a St. Helena firefighter and a 10-year veteran of Thomas Keller's The French Laundry, plans to open his own restaurant in the downtown St. Helena space formerly occupied by Cindy's Backstreet Kitchen. Described as "a family-run, community-focused, neighborhood restaurant with generational goals," Charlie's, named after Bell's son, is...
SAINT HELENA, CA
Napa Valley Register

Community blood drive Sunday in St. Helena

Vitalant will hold a blood drive from 11:30 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93, 1335 Main St. in St. Helena. There’s a critical blood shortage of all blood types, and blood donations are being distributed to hospital patients faster than donors are giving. In an emergency, it’s the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives.
SAINT HELENA, CA
Napa Valley Register

St. Helena Heritage Center now open Saturdays

The St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center is now open every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at 1255 Oak Ave. The Center displays carefully curated artifacts from St. Helena’s past and describes many of the events and the people that shaped the growth of the community. When the...
SAINT HELENA, CA
holycitysinner.com

Wine Down Wednesday Returns in March

Charleston County Parks announced today that Wine Down Wednesdays at Old Towne Creek County Park will return this spring. Wine Down Wednesday is a family friendly event where guests can enjoy live music while exploring this unique county park off Old Towne Road in West Ashley. Admission fees also cover wine and a commemorative wine glass. At each event, two food trucks will also be on site with items available for purchase.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Napa Valley Register

Tour of St. Helena’s public works facilities highlights hidden – and expensive – problems

Some of St. Helena’s problems are easy to spot, like the pothole that gives your car a painful jolt or the sidewalk that leaves you scrambling to keep your balance. Yet some of the most insidious and expensive problems are buried underground or tucked away at remote city facilities. Those are easy to miss — at least until our taps stop flowing and our toilets stop flushing.
SAINT HELENA, CA
theleadernews.com

St. Thomas Round Up set for March 6

The all-boys private high school in the area is gearing up for a yearly event geared toward helping students receive funding for tuition. St. Thomas High School will hold its 95th annual “Round Up” event from noon-4 p.m. March 6 on its campus at 4500 Memorial Dr. The event will raise funds to help young men from the area attend school via the school’s Tuition Attendance Program. The tuition fundraising effort is student-led, according to a news release from the school, with most contributions coming from the families of alumni.
HOUSTON, TX
Napa Valley Register

St. Helena to discuss housing opportunity sites

The St. Helena City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting via Zoom from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, to discuss the Draft Housing Opportunity Sites Inventory. City staff and consultants will be looking for feedback on the draft sites as they continue to make progress...
SAINT HELENA, CA
Napa Valley Register

St. Helena’s Nature Select Foods reopening Feb. 27 under new owner

Like a probiotic phoenix rising from gluten-free ashes, Nature Select Foods is being reborn under new ownership. Kelly Morris is planning to reopen the store on Feb. 27, weeks after proprietor John Palmer closed it, citing population trends that had reduced the number of local-serving customers. Quality journalism doesn't happen...
ANGWIN, CA
Natchitoches Times

Bloomin’ on the Bricks returns March 12

The City of Natchitoches Main Street invites everyone to experience the beauty of springtime in downtown Natchitoches at the 22nd Annual Bloomin’ on the Bricks. The event will be Saturday, March 12 along Front Street between Touline Street and rue Trudeau from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Bloomin’ on the Bricks...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
worldairlinenews.com

Flyr continues to expand its route map

Flyr (Oslo) will add new routes to Billund, Edinburgh, Pisa, Prague and Stockholm (Arlanda). The new airline also issued a traffic report for January:. Market strongly affected by the Omicron situation and government restrictions. Flyr had a total of 30.042 guests travelling to 13 destinations in January. Flyr’s total production...
thecapistranodispatch.com

Mission San Juan Capistrano Gears Up for Swallows Return, St. Joseph’s Day in March

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Napa Valley Register

St. Helena places $19 million infrastructure bond on June ballot

St. Helena voters will be asked to approve a $19 million bond measure as the city looks to play catch-up after decades of underinvestment in its water, sewer and storm drain systems. The City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution placing the general obligation bond measure on the June...
SAINT HELENA, CA
Press Democrat

St. Helena restaurant offers deluxe dining experience — in a yurt

The zipper sound is distinctive — it’s a true onomatopoeia of zziiipppprrrrr — and it has taken on new meaning for me since my recent dinner at The Charter Oak in St. Helena. I dined in a yurt in the upscale restaurant’s courtyard, and every time a server popped in to deliver another dish or glass of wine, there was that lovely vibration as he or she unzipped the canvas door.
SAINT HELENA, CA
newsofthenorthbay.com

RAIN WILL RETURN. PROMISING TRENDS FOR LATE FEBRUARY AND MARCH.

The dry forecast will continue for the next two weeks. After that there is increasing evidence that a pattern change may bring rain back to Northern California and the North Bay. For now, high pressure will build bac across the entire West, keeping us dry, with a warming trend through...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

