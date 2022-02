David Baty, president and CEO of Frisco-based Texas Republic Bank, has announced recent key hiring and promotions. Thomas (Tom) Heslep has joined Texas Republic Bank as Dallas market president/chief lending officer. He is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin University and the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University with a banking career that spans 40 years in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Heslep is a member of the Highland Village City Council, Medical City Lewisville board of directors and Cross Timbers Rotary Club in Flower Mound. He also serves on the executive advisory board for the Rusche School of Business at Stephen F. Austin State University.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO