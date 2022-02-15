The Royals Love the Olympics

In Soaps.com’s newest Bold & Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 21, through Friday, February 28, after Brooke’s marriage blows up, she recruits an accomplice to do reconnaissance and remains in denial even as Ridge moves on. (Side note: Da-amn, that was fast!) Sheila, meanwhile, is a portrait of contentment upon learning that she managed to set the wheels in motion to successfully destroy the blonde’s life — and she can’t freaking shut up about it! Find out how Deacon will react to the “Bridge” break-up and which would-be lovers will invite big trouble by throwing caution to the wind this week in the teasers below.

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO