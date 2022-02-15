ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Here's How Much Winter Olympic Athletes Get From Their Country For Taking Home the Gold

10NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey might be in it for the...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Artificial Snow Saved the Winter Olympics. Here’s How It’s Made.

In case you haven’t heard, the 2022 Winter Olympics is devoid of natural snow. As it turns out, China went to extreme lengths to ensure the games would have enough powder for competition by piping in the equivalent of 400 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth of water to various venues outside Beijing as part of a greater effort to make fluff. This marks the first time in Olympic history that nearly 100% of the competition snow is artificial, but by no means is it the first time winter-sports venues have relied heavily on technology to produce fake flakes.
SPORTS
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy