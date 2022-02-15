Nowell rallies Kansas State to 78-73 win over West Virginia
MANHATTAN (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Mark Smith notched his seventh double-double...salinapost.com
MANHATTAN (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Mark Smith notched his seventh double-double...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0