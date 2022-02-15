Bournemouth: Roads closed as injured man found outside campus

My Man Kris and I went with a group of friends to the Stealheads game tonight in downtown Boise. Stealheads beat Tulsa by quite a bit but the amazing game and even all of the ice fights seem like a blur with what happened shortly after. The other people in our group slowly but surely headed out early and we were the last ones in our suite area left. After the Stealhead victory, the announcer came on. This was the first inkling that I got where I knew something happened. "The main entrance is closed, please leave through the side exits." He repeated it a couple of times but did not say anything else.

