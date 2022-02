LAWRENCE – Led by a season-high 25 points from junior Zakiyah Franklin, the Kansas Jayhawks defeated West Virginia, 74-63, on Tuesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse. With the win, the Jayhawks are now on a six-game winning streak in Big 12 Conference play for the first time since 1997 and have completed its first regular-season sweep of the Mountaineers. Kansas is now 18-5 on the season and 9-4 in Big 12 play, giving KU its most conference wins in a season since 1999-2000.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO