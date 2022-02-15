ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

Did You Know This Church, The Smallest in The World, Is in Maine?

By Lizzy Snyder
Kool AM
Kool AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is an amazing and historical Facebook Group called, Old Pictures of Forgotten Maine and the photos that are posted draw you into a time that you wish you could be a fly on the wall. It's all documented images of Maine, back in the "old days." These photos may be...

koolam.com

Comments / 2

Related
WPFO

Bear visits Maine home in February

HOLDEN (WGME) -- A Holden couple got a “beary” big surprise when an unexpected guest decides to drop by their home. Carl and Nancy Gerow looked out their picture window to find a young bear nestled in one of their trees. On Sunday, the couple said the bear...
HOLDEN, ME
Kool AM

Maine Lawmakers to Consider Legalizing The Drug in Magic Mushrooms

Maine lawmakers will hold a public hearing tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022) to discuss the possibility of legalizing the drug found inside magic mushrooms, psilocybin. But what exactly is psilocybin? Well, according to WIKI,. Psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms, mushrooms or shrooms, are a polyphyletic, informal group of...
MAINE STATE
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

When I was growing up in Houlton in the ’50s and ’60s, school recessed for two or three weeks in the fall so young people could help harvest the potato crop. My friends and I would call local farms and ask if we could hire onto a picking crew. The farmers would drive to town, stop at each house, and blow the horn. We came running, lunchbox and water jugs under our arms. It was so cold at 6 A.M. in September and October, we’d have our winter jackets on. Our little brown flannel gloves were not much protection against the frozen dirt. We learned about hard work but had fun too. After college, I moved down east, where I have lived for 50 years. One of my four children lives right outside of Houlton. I get to revisit my hometown occasionally and reminisce about my growing-up days.
HOULTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wiscasset, ME
Society
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
City
Wiscasset, ME
Kool AM

16 Maine Restaurants Perfect For A Romantic Dinner

Whether your relationship is new, or you have been with your person for decades, we can all agree that we need quality time with each other to keep your relationship going. One of the best ways to do that is by going out for a romantic dinner. You both deserve it.
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Building#Facebook Group#Buffalo News#Union Church#Pastor Smallest Church
Kool AM

Here’s Your Chance To Own A Maine Barn Wedding Venue

If you got married, attended a wedding, or worked in the wedding industry in the last decade you have probably realized that “barn” weddings are the hottest trend right now. Upper middle and high class people from New York and Boston frequently have destination weddings in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Kool AM

Make Plans Now, Maine Maple Sunday is Just Around The Corner!

It's a Maine tradition and it's back for the 2022 season. Of course we're talking about the delicious happenings of Maine Maple Sunday. Of course now the Maine Maple Producers Association refers to it as 'Maine Maple Sunday Weekend', because so many of the state's sugar-houses offer events all weekend long and not just on Sunday.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Mail Order Booze In Maine Could Soon Be A Common Thing

Some things are easy to have shipped to you. Just look at Amazon, they have built an entire empire based on having things shipped right to our door steps. When it comes to wine and other spirits, it can get a little more challenging to have those shipped to our homes in Maine. According to a report from WGME, only about 5.5% of companies in the wine & spirit business outside of Maine can ship directly to homes here.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Kool AM

Augusta, ME
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy