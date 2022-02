The 3D Kirby game Kirby and the Forgotten Land is due out next month and judging from the recent Nintendo Direct presentation it is looking like a solid entry in the franchise with plenty of amusing and helpful abilities and transformations. The Switch game will also feature amiibo support and according to the Japanese website for Kirby and the Forgotten Land the amiibos will grant you extra items that will be helpful on your adventure, which is better than missing out on additional characters etc if you are unable to purchase the amiibo. The game will support all Kirby-themed amiibo figures so if you’ve one already then you can look forward to getting some additional help on your journey once the game is out 25th March.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO