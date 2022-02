Aslan Karatsev will be up against ninth-seed Benjamin Bonzi in the quarter-final round of the Open 13 Province 2022. Karatsev had a terrific start to the season, winning his first title, the Sydney International, in straight sets 6-3 6-3 against Andy Murray. Since then, the Russian hasn’t been able to match that level of performance in any of his subsequent events. In the third round of the Australian Open, he was defeated by Adrian Mannarino. Following that, he lost two first-round matches in a row at the Maharashtra Open and the ATP Rotterdam. He has only played one match in this event, winning 6-3 7-6 against Holger Rune to advance to the quarter-finals.

TENNIS ・ 12 HOURS AGO