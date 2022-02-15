ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inver Grove Heights, MN

Cross-Country Skier Rescued After Falling Through Ice On Mississippi River

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — A cross-country skier is very lucky someone heard his screams for help Monday afternoon.

He was on the Mississippi River when he fell through the ice. Luckily, someone heard him yelling and called 911.

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department came with special equipment. A firefighter wearing an ice rescue suit went into the river to help pull him out while other firefighters pulled the rescue line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DV6Mw_0eEuHPLt00

(credit: Inver Grove Heights Fire Department)

They got the man off the ice in an inflatable raft. He was able to walk before being transported to a hospital.

Comments / 1

 

