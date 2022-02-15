ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Will Ethereum Be a Trillion-Dollar Cryptocurrency by 2025?

By Anders Bylund
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) cryptocurrency carries a total market value of $348 billion today. That's more than 18% of the total cryptocurrency market, which clocked in at $1.89 trillion at 2 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon. Will the second-largest cryptocurrency's market cap reach the $1 trillion benchmark in the next three years? Let's take a look.

How big would that move need to be?

You could consider a theoretical move from Ether's all-time high on Nov. 8, 2021, where it was worth $4,627 per token or $569 billion in total. From there, Ether could have reached $1 trillion by rising 76% higher.

But the last three months have been rough, as investors of all stripes have backed away from high-risk options such as cryptocurrencies and growth stocks. After a 40% drop, the Ethereum blockchain network's token needs to gain roughly 187% to reach a full trillion dollars from today's prices.

So we're looking at Ethereum prices nearly tripling over roughly three years. Historically speaking, that's a pretty low bar to clear. The token has gained 2,260% over the last three years, for example -- including that 40% plunge from November's peak. Viewed in a different light, Ether has gained roughly 187% in the last 13 months. Of course, the ride has not been smooth, but the kind of move required for Ether to reach $1 trillion from here has been fairly commonplace so far. And it was more than just a sectorwide rising tide that lifted all cryptocurrency boats. Ethereum achieved this near-tripling gain while larger peer Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) only rose 24%, roughly in line with the stock market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhCsA_0eEuHKBU00

Ethereum Price data by YCharts

So why would Ethereum make that big leap?

The Ether token has several important price-boosting tailwinds at its back.

  • The network is making a few technical changes that should end the blockchain system's reputation of being slow and expensive. The upgrade formerly known as Ethereum 2.0 should be completed in 2023, with the most important changes currently scheduled for the second half of 2022.
  • Ethereum is the market leader in smart contract platforms, giving it a solid first-mover advantage over smaller challengers. Smart contracts are a crucial ingredient in non-fungible tokens (NTFs), decentralized finance systems (DeFi), and other so-called Web3 technologies.
  • The domestic cryptocurrency market doesn't have a fully functional regulatory system yet. Lawmakers, consumers, financial professionals, and cryptocurrency backers alike are clamoring for a proper set of rules regarding taxation, trading restrictions, privacy requirements, and more. For now, your Ethereum holdings are treated as a digital version of investable assets such as stocks or real estate. Some might say that it should be seen as an alternative currency instead, with a completely different set of ownership and taxation rules. Pinning down the legal framework can only be good for Ethereum and friends , even if the actual rules turn out to be heavy-handed.
  • The mass-market interest in cryptocurrencies in general and Ethereum on particular has been high and steady over the last year, judging by data from Google Trends. However, crypto prices tend to surge and swoon in tandem with rising and falling online search volumes, and Ethereum hasn't seen a spike in Google searches since May of 2021. If and when the public discourse turns its attention back to Ethereum and other crypto names, we should see another surge in Ether prices. Any of the points above could trigger that word-of-mouth effect.

I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for the legislative and regulatory processes to grind their wheels, but the other three price drives could catch fire at any moment. In particular, Ethereum's technology upgrades should take full effect no later than 2023. Some of the upside from that event has probably been priced into Ethereum's tokens already, but we have not seen the full effect yet.

So yes, I expect Ether's market cap to exceed $1 trillion by 2025, and quite possibly by a large margin. The Ethereum network has some growing up to do, and investors should be able to take advantage of that constructive process.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ethereum wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund owns Alphabet (A shares), Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

How to buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in 2022

How to bitcoin in 2022: There are more options than ever. Here is where to start. Flying Logos/Wikimedia Commons. The pandemic has accelerated the rise of a cashless economy. While the years leading up to it saw customers adopting new digital payment habits, such as an increasing preference for contactless payments and online card payments. For example, less than one in five Singaporeans now prefer using cash to electronic payment options in Singapore.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Cryptocurrency#Btc#Ethereum Price
dailyhodl.com

Popular Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Must Reach These Levels To Confirm Bullish Breakouts

Crypto analyst Justin Bennett is analyzing recent chart action for the top two crypto assets, naming the levels they must reach to confirm bullish breakouts. In the latest issue of his Cryptocademy newsletter, Bennett says that as long as Bitcoin (BTC) can hold the $40,000 support level, then reaching $50,000 is possible for the leading crypto.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin Cash’s (CRYPTO: BCH) price has decreased 4.63% over the past 24 hours to $317.47, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -8.0%, moving from $349.77 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin Cash over the past 24 hours...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

One Ethereum Rival Will Shatter All-Time High Before Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A popular cryptocurrency analyst is predicting that a layer-1 smart contract altcoin will reach a new all-time high before Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 204,800 Twitter followers that Avalanche (AVAX) could be the first crypto asset ranked among the top-20 largest by market cap to reach a new record high.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies: Are They Buys?

Decentraland ranks as the biggest metaverse cryptocurrency by market cap. The Sandbox is a little smaller but could grow as it moves to a layer-2 network. Axie Infinity has been the biggest winner of the three over the past 12 months. Two of the hottest areas over the past year...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Just Moved $50M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $50,001,908 worth of Ethereum off Gemini. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
MARKETS
Benzinga

$28M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $28,882,833 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x3507e4978e0eb83315d20df86ca0b976c0e40ccb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
164K+
Followers
80K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy