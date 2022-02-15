Pet Of The Week — ‘Blue’

In Celebration of National Pizza Day and just because pizza happens to be one of my favorite foods, let's talk all about pizza and the best places to get it in Oneonta, NY. I am a HUGE fan of pizza and I'm not picky either about what goes on it. I like all kinds of pizza when it comes to crust thickness and toppings. With that said, I will tell you that I prefer a New York-style pizza which according to thespruceeats.com, is defined as pizza that "has slices that are large and wide with a thin crust that is foldable yet crispy. It is traditionally topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, with any extra toppings placed on top of the cheese. Sicilian-style pizza has a much thicker crust and I find that the thick crust takes away from all the toppings on the pizza.

