Abbey Road Studios launches Inaugural Music Photography Awards

Look out, Grammys, there’s a new award show in town. The first-ever Key West Music Awards, known as the Iggys, on Jan. 30 packed the house at the Key West Theater. Conceived and created by locals Ray West and Ben Solove, the awards are meant to “celebrate the hard-working musicians, songwriters, producers, facilitators and others who make the music scene here one of the best in the country,” said Solove, who is also the Keys Weekly’s twice-monthly music columnist. “Ray West and I couldn’t be more thrilled with how well the event turned out. It was a sold-out show. The live performances were fantastic. The reception from those in attendance was phenomenal. We’re already excited about next year’s event. Thanks to all of our sponsors, the Key West Theater crew, and so many others who helped us pull off a wonderful event. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. And, we’re honored to have had Sister Season Fund as the beneficiary of the event.”

KEY WEST, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO