Fortnite: Is Gyro Aiming & Flick Stick On Xbox?

By Jimmy Donnellan
culturedvultures.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite‘s v19.30 update brought with it a bunch of updates, including new skins and an Uncharted item, but probably the biggest new thing added was gyro aiming and flick stick for those on PC, PlayStation and Switch, but what about Xbox?. Well, players on Xbox One and Xbox...

