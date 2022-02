Fresh from announcing their first U.S. live dates since 2018, Nine Inch Nails have also just confirmed two UK shows for this summer. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will be crossing the pond for a pair of incredibly special gigs at the epic Eden Project in Cornwall for the Eden Sessions (which My Chemical Romance are also doing in May as part of their comeback tour) on June 17 – 18. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 18, at 10am GMT.

