Winter Olympics: British bobsleigh crashes in Beijing

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Britain's two-man bobsleigh team crashed on their third run at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The sled, being driven by Brad Hall with Nick Gleeson as brakeman, turned over after corner 13 at the Yanqing Sliding Centre. They walked away unhurt and returned for the fourth heat...

The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
The Spun

Olympic Skater Apologizes For Distasteful Hand Gesture

A Russian Olympic skater has apologized for giving the bird after a victory over the United States. Daniil Aldoshkin confirmed to the media that he meant no offense to anyone after making a middle finger gesture as he crossed the finish line. Aldoshkin, along with two teammates, claimed silver in...
Rolling Stone

Adam Rippon Calls Russian Olympic Committee ‘Dirty F–king Cheaters’ in Kamila Valieva’s Doping Scandal

Adam Rippon had no interest in sticking around the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing Tuesday, Feb. 15, when Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took the ice for the women’s single short program. “I wasn’t there for the skate — I left,” he tells Rolling Stone from Beijing. “I didn’t want to watch.” At just 15 years old, Valieva had arrived at the 2022 Winter Olympics a heavy favorite, and off the bat, she helped the Russian Olympic Committee take home gold in the team event. But after the medal ceremony was delayed by a “legal issue,” it soon came out that...
Axios

U.S. men's hockey team crashes out of Winter Olympics

The top-seeded American hockey team is out of Beijing Winter Olympic Games medal contention after losing 3-2 to Slovakia in a shootout on Wednesday. Details: The Americans came from behind in the second period to lead 2-1, but Slovakia's Marek Hrivik scored with 43.7 seconds left in regulation to force the game into overtime at Beijing's National Indoor Stadium.
HollywoodLife

Adam Rippon, Tara Lipinski, & More React To Kamila Valieva’s Olympic Short Program: This Is A ‘Disgrace’

U.S. figure skaters like Adam Rippon and Johnny Weir spoke out after Kamila Valieva continued competing in Beijing after failing a drug test. Russian Olympics Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, resumed her participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after she was briefly sidelined for testing positive for a banned substance. Kamila took to the ice for the short program, and much to the chagrin of skaters all around the world, she earned the top score of the day (82.16) heading into Thursday night’s finals, where she’s favored to win gold. Kamila’s controversy has particularly outraged famous U.S. figure skaters like Adam Rippon, who simply tweeted “disgrace” following Kamila’s performance at the short program.
The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
