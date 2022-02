Los Angeles, CA – The Super Bowl was held in the Los Angeles area for the first time in 22 years on Sunday (February 13). With parties popping up left and right, the weekend was bound to get out of control. The chaos started on Friday (February 11) when four people — including Kodak Black — were shot outside of Justin Bieber’s afterparty at The Nice Guy Italian restaurant in West Hollywood.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO